Webster Groves is a city with a strong sense of community and a rich history. The new firehouse at Elm and East Rose avenues is a testament to the city’s commitment to its residents’ safety and well-being. The blank wall facing the street is a missed opportunity to showcase the city’s unique character and spirit. A mural on the firehouse wall would be a perfect addition to the city’s landscape, adding color, vibrancy and a sense of pride to the community.
A mural on the firehouse wall would not only enhance the visual appeal of the area, but also serve as a symbol of the city’s values and aspirations. It could depict the city’s landmarks, highlight its history and celebrate its diversity. The mural could also inspire and educate the community, promoting awareness of important issues and encouraging positive change.
James Svaglic
Webster Groves