I beg the Webster Groves City Council to reconsider approving the SG Collaborative plan. Many of us moved to Webster Groves to avoid the density issues that surrounding communities possess. Kirkwood and Brentwood are miserable places to shop and visit due to the high density of the areas.
I keep hearing people talk about progress and improvement. Why would we change an area that is already one of the most highly desirable places to live in St. Louis? Has it occurred to anyone that things just may not need to be changed? There is an old saying that goes: “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”
This development is out of touch with the charming, quaint and desirable community of Webster Groves. Over 800 residents have already signed a petition against it, and that was with limited effort. Instead of entertaining the idea that residents don’t want this, the council voted to hush constituents. Start thinking about your community and put together a reasonable development, not a monstrosity that will destroy the community.
Tom Zimmerman
Webster Groves