John Brown of Webster Groves is probably best known as an evening news anchor at KTVI Fox 2, but the newsman has a second life as a prolific scribe. His latest book covers nothing less than two centuries of Missouri history.
Timed for publication on the bicentennial of Missouri achieving statehood in 1821, the book is entitled, “Missouri: An Illustrated Timeline — 200 Years of Heroes and Rogues, Heartbreak and Triumph.” Some of the state’s heroes hail from the Webster-Kirkwoood Times area.
Engineer James Pugh Kirkwood was instrumental in bringing transcontinental rail tracks through his namesake town west of St. Louis. Thanks to Hiram Leffingwell and Richard Smith Elliott, that same town became the first planned suburban community in the 1850s.
In nearby Webster Groves lived the family responsible for the Hawken rifle, the muzzle loader sometimes credited with the settling of the West. Just south of the Hawken House were homes of the Sappingtons and the Dents. Thanks to Julia Boggs Dent, the homestead became a favorite residence of Ulysses S. Grant, her husband and the 18th president of the U.S.
Missouri has so much important history, Brown said, that it’s daunting to try to cover everything that’s happened in two centuries in the book. He said the most amazing phenomenon is how many talented people have come from Missouri. An early mentor, Brown’s former agent Rob Jordan, explained the reason for that.
“We are the perfect combination of the entire United States put into one small area,” said Brown. “We are a microcosm of the country with the population centers along the east and west borders, the plains to the north, cotton fields to the south, mountains to the southwest, and no discernible dialect.
“My mentor friend told me: ‘This is why you have had so many influential people come from Missouri. Nobody knows where you’re from so you can relate to everyone easily.’ I love that,” Brown added. “We have to learn to deal with all sorts of people, which can benefit us in so many ways. How else to explain a state that produced the likes of Walt Disney, J.C. Penney, Sam Walton and Harry S. Truman?”
Brown said his previous books on Missouri, as well as this one, have prompted people to ask whom he would most like to meet for a lunch conversation about their lives and growing up in the Show-Me State.
“Dale Carnegie, author of ‘How To Win Friends and Influence People,’ is an individual I am fascinated with,” said Brown. “Did he have any idea the impact his book would have on millions of business people? Bernarr Macfadden (born McFadden), the ‘Father of Physical Culture,’ is another. He was so far ahead of his time with health and wellness, yet people of his time viewed him as a kook.
“Of course, I’d love to have lunch with Harry S. Truman to pick his brain about the decision to drop the atomic bombs that ended World War II,” added Brown. “And then you’d have to invite Walt Disney and Brad Pitt. Disney was so far ahead of his time. I’d like to hear his version of why he decided to abandon his planned theme park in St. Louis, and I’d love to hear Brad Pitt’s stories about rising to the top of Hollywood stardom.”
Highs And Lows
Brown’s bicentennial book covers high points and low points in Missouri history. Low points include the Mormon Extermination Act and the bloody strife in a divided state during the time of the Civil War. High points include the 1904 World’s Fair and the Olympics.
“Hosting the World’s Fair and the Olympics in St. Louis at the same time was truly monumental,” said Brown. “People don’t realize that in addition to building everything in Forest Park for the World’s Fair, Union Station was rushing to be finalized. Hotels and homes were being built, athletic facilities were being upgraded, millions of dollars in infrastructure projects all had to be completed.”
Missouri has also had its share of lows, conceded Brown.
“The Mormon Extermination Act was a horrendous act of discrimination most of us never read about in history books,” he said. “I admit that I knew little about that period in Missouri history until I interviewed a local expert on Mormonism.”
A piece of state history that Missourians are reading a lot about now is how the state handled a deadly pandemic in 1918. Of course, that’s because Missouri and America are in the middle of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.
“Dr. Max Starkloff of St. Louis tried everything in his power to institute social distancing and other preemptive measures in 1918, just like today,” said Brown. “Some people adopted the measures; others didn’t. It was complicated by thousands of soldiers coming home from the war.
“I think St. Louis may be getting positive attention for its response in 1918 because of how poorly other cities did then,” added Brown. “Philadelphia held a parade while the flu of 1918 was raging, just like many other cities. The death numbers in St. Louis may actually have been much higher than we think in 1918. We just didn’t have medical care or tracing like we do today.”
Weather, Sports, News
Any chronicle of Missouri, with its two giant river cities, has to cover the state’s great floods, as well as the storms that brought pounding rains, killer lightning and destructive tornadoes. Don’t forget winter’s ice storms and blizzards.
“When I’ve worked in other cities, weather was a small part of the daily discussion. Here it takes on a life of its own,” said Brown. “I’ve heard that Joplin, where the 2011 tornado happened, is the hardest place in the country to predict weather. Weather is so unpredictable in Missouri at times and our entire lifestyle seems dictated by constant swings.”
Although the legendary Mark Twain said that everybody talks about the weather, sports in Missouri also are also a hot conversation topic. Brown has that long history covered, but he’s also been on top of more recent sports events in state history.
“I’ve experienced the St. Louis versus KC rivalry my entire life,” he said. “I lived in Belle, Missouri, during the infamous I-70 series. It was brutal. You had arguments breaking out all day, especially over umpire Don Denkinger’s call and if it changed the outcome of the World Series. The same arguments were still happening a decade later.
“The other thing I love about this rivalry is how we rally together,” added Brown. “If one city isn’t competing in the event, we all seem to rally for the city that is. I loved covering the Blues’ parties that were taking place in Springfield, Columbia and Kansas City during the Stanley Cup. A few months later, I was covering Chiefs’ parties in Jefferson City, Springfield and St. Louis.”
News and journalism also get discussed a lot in Missouri because of Walter Williams founding the first journalism school in America in 1908 at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Brown noted that Williams established the Journalist’s Creed and the idea that journalism is a “profession” and not a “trade.”
“Journalism was sort of the ‘wild west’ prior to his time, so he helped put the industry on the right footing,” said Brown. “I feel we are facing the same issues in many ways today. Nobody knows where journalism is heading, both in philosophy and platform. People are gravitating toward only the news that validates their own world view.
“It’s quite dangerous to only read things for confirmation bias,” he added. “I’m not sure where we are headed, but the constant arguing on cable TV and social media is taking us in the wrong direction. I hope we get back to civil conversations in journalism at some point, but I’m not sure how we get there.”
Brown dedicates his book to his wife, Teresa, and his two daughters, Lauren and Sophia. Signed copies of the book can be arranged through his website, Missourilegends.com, which is packed with Missouri history and biographies of famous people from the state.