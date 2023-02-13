Thank you for visiting “Miracle on Summit” during the 2022 holiday season! Together, we raised $11,651 for Operation Food Search, including the value of 2,060 pounds of food donated. That is enough support to feed 8,622 people for one day!
Our drive in 2023 will start on Nov. 24 — the day after Thanksgiving. Check out our pages “Miracle on Summit” on Facebook and Instagram for information on events like our model train displays, synchronized light shows, candlelight walk, visit with Santa and more!
