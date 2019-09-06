The first Webster Groves Piano Festival was nothing less than magical. Not only were the four performing groups at their best, but the weather smiled on the large crowd kindly. The Webster Groves Arts Commission and Silverman Music deserve huge kudos for a most successful first event. Hopefully, there will be many more.
It was hard for me to pick my favorite performer starting with Jay Oliver, then Ptah Williams, rising into Michael Silverman (Bach to the Future... the only thing missing was the Delorian). And it all came to a head as Carolbeth True’s group, Two Times True, added flames to the fire.
I thank everyone involved in the free event. And I delight in your success.
Glendale