Local libraries have archived issues of the four decades of Webster-Kirkwood Times. In our offices, we have a jumble of file cabinets in several different rooms that are at least intended to contain two precious copies of each newspaper we have ever published.
I have checked out an October Times from each of the past four decades.
Oct. 16, 1979
The Webster Groves City Council approved an Old Webster Special Taxing District.
The issue also contains my most favorite Times story ever: Officer Don Miller Rides Herd Over Rush Hour. For that story, I got to ride the KMOX traffic helicopter along with Kirkwood resident Officer Don Miller and pilot Allen Barklage during a weekday afternoon traffic broadcast.
The Oct. 16 issue date coincided with the opening of The Magic House in Kirkwood. Admission was $2.
Oct. 27, 1989
There was a Halloween story about Haunted Acres at Kirkwood High. The Eye on Kirkwood newsletter page was there as it is in this week’s newspaper. Freddie’s Market and Westwood Grocery were doing a joint ad offering store-trimmed beef briskets for $1.99 per pound; 12-packs of Coca-Cola for $2.99 and 3-pound bags of Jonathon apples for 99 cents.
Columnist Cele Cummiskey wrote about the joys of a second grandchild baby and Kevin Murphy’s “Murphy’s Law” column shared William West’s 1594 descriptions of kinds of witches.
Oct. 29, 1999
There was a Times story about reactions to the Oct. 18 TIME magazine cover story of a week at Webster Groves High School. Not everyone was happy.
There was a story about local writer Robbi Courtaway’s new book about ghosts and area haunts. The Webster Groves Community Connection newsletter was on page 2. Home prices in a Coldwell Banker ad ranged from $65,900 for a 3-bedroom in Maplewood to $745,000 for a Cragwold Drive house on three acres in Sunset Hills.
Oct. 23, 2009
Kirkwood approved plans for a Memorial Walkway to honor six public servants killed in the February 2008 rampage at city hall. In Webster Groves, long-time gospel singers, The Lofties Sisters, were honored with a special proclamation.
Shrewsbury’s Kenrick Plaza was marred by vacancies. Revitalization was planned for Des Peres Center at 11919 Manchester Road. The letters page focused on St. Louis County and Kirkwood legislation to restrict smoking in public places.
The football Statesmen were 7-0 after defeating Roosevelt and the Kirkwood Pioneers were 5-2 after Parkway Central snapped a four-game winning streak.