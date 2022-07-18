Dear Mary Bufe:
Imagine my state of confusion as I turned the front page this morning when opening the July 8 issue of the Webster-Kirkwood Times and saw your column headline, “It’s Time For Högertrafikomläggningen.” I had to look twice to make sure I had the correct paper — and an American one and not a Swedish one.
I’ll explain — I am a Swede ... a 54- year-old Swede born in Kungsbacka, Sweden, in September of 1967. I was to be named Selma, but because of “högartrafikomläggningen,” my dad (a policeman) found it safer to take a cab to the hospital for my birth instead of driving my pregnant mom himself.
The taxi driver was a very kind man and a very safe driver who had been driving “högertrafik” for about two weeks by then. His name was Cecil, so because of him my parents named me Cecilia.
Thank you for making me smile this morning as I am sitting in the Lincoln Park Lagoon in Chicago watching my daughter row in the historic Chicago Sprints Regatta. Interestingly enough, at one point in history Chicago was the biggest Swedish speaking city outside of Stockholm because of the immigration to the Midwest by so many Swedes. I am unfortunately a lone Swede in Kirkwood, Missouri.
With kindest regards … or as I would say, “Med Vänliga Hälsningar.”
Cecilia Henriksen
Kirkwood