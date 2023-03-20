I once read to think of a town like a house, the heart of which is the family room and not the hallway. That our towns should have family rooms worth spending time in, instead of hallways to quickly pass through.
With the proposed changes to Kirkwood Road, our city is doing just that. I know I’m tired of the speeding cars that cut through our city, making it unsafe and unappealing to walk and enjoy our city’s surroundings. By reducing one lane on Kirkwood Road for just one-third of a mile, drivers will have to spend a few more seconds in traffic during rush hour.
I think those seconds are well worth gaining a safer experience for all of us who live, work and visit here. It’s past time we stop accommodating those who treat Kirkwood as a hallway to speed through and focus on what makes this a more connected, healthier community.
Kara Wurtz
Kirkwood