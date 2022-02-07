Some might say there’s more love in the air this month given Valentine’s Day, but every day is a good day for sharing a little more love. Need a little inspiration? Look no further than this month’s stories of kindness from community members, then go buzz someone with love today!
I have been on the receiving end of many random acts of kindness, but the one that always comes to mind happened in Webster Groves 40-ish years ago! I was driving on a side street in Webster when it began to snow. I had a newborn and a three year old and ran out of gas. This was before cell phones.
I was getting hysterical as to how I would handle this when there was a knock on my window from a man who looked a bit disheveled. Hesitantly, I rolled down the window. He asked me if I was OK, and I told him the situation. He said he had a gas container in his car and would be right back.
Within minutes, he was back and put gas in the tank! I almost started to cry. He wouldn’t take any money, so I asked him his name and if he worked/lived in the area. He said he worked at city hall and with that he left. The next day, I went to city hall with a gift certificate and wanted to find his employer to share what he had done for me ... No one by his name worked there. To this day I am so grateful!
—Anne Hensley, Glendale
My husband had taken a job in Michigan, and I had been there two days and was house hunting. I turned around at the entrance of a residential area to go back and look for a particular house. I thought I looked carefully both ways, but there was a blind curve and I pulled out in front of a large SUV. I was hit on the driver’s side door and pushed into a ditch. Blood was running from my head where it hit the door frame and window.
A man from a nearby house came to my rescue. He called 9-1-1 and brought a towel for my head. He also gathered my house hunting information and the things that had fallen out of my purse so I could take them in the ambulance with me — the car was a rental so I knew I’d never see it again.
Meanwhile, he called my husband to tell him what had happened and the hospital they were taking me to. He then waited with me until the ambulance arrived. I don’t know who this compassionate stranger was. We were never able to locate him, but I’ve thought of him often and been so thankful for his kindness and everything he did that day.
—Judie Benton-Klinger, Kirkwood
I’m a lifelong St. Louisan, and now senior citizen, who recently moved to Kirkwood. I took a very nasty fall a while back. I landed flat on my back, and because of my age and being afraid I had broken something, I kept laying there. Four people came to my aid. One lady held my purse and another from a nearby shop brought me a bag of ice, and the others were very kind, too. I am so grateful for their help.
—Anonymous, Kirkwood
Do you have a story of kindness to share? Drop me a line at jmowers@timesnewspapers.com or give me a buzz at 314-968-2699.