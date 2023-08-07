We all know that a little love — and acceptance — can go a long way. These two stories are more proof of it.
Because my birthday in May was so close to Mother’s Day this year, both were celebrated together. This explains why on my actual birthday, I went to Dierbergs in Shrewsbury, and among other things, I bought the most beautifully decorated “Cupcake For Two,” the label read.
When my cupcake appeared before the checker, whom I did not recognize but whose badge said “Dee,” she gave me the biggest smile and said, “Who’s the lucky person getting this cupcake?!” I felt a bit guilty saying, “It’s for me! Today is my birthday!” (Remember, the label said, “Cupcake for TWO!”)
Within a second, Dee asked my name. Within another second, she reached over the counter and gave me a big hug. Then to my amazement, in a loud voice, she shouted: “Everyone! Today is Jackie’s birthday! Wish her a happy birthday!”
I couldn’t believe this was happening. Within seconds, complete strangers in Dierbergs were calling, “Happy Birthday, Jackie!” from checkout lanes by mine!
As I thanked Dee with a hug, she, along with all the other perfect strangers, never knew how heavy my heart was that day. Especially buying the “Cupcake For Two” that I would not be able to share with my beloved husband, Don. You see, he died just a few months ago — the love of my life.
This was no coincidence that I would choose to enter that particular lane, with that special checker whom I had never seen before. This was “Buzzing Love” at work. To Dee and all the others who wished me a “Happy Birthday” (my 87th!), I’ll never forget your “Buzzing Love.” I will forever pass it on and on ... and on.
—Jackie, Shrewsbury
Thank you to the Webster Groves community! I have lived in Webster for two years. I moved to St. Louis in 1998, and went to Webster University. Webster has always felt like home because I spent so much time here as a student.
When I sold my house in the city, I moved to Webster. After the experience I had at the Webster Arts Fair in June, I am so happy I chose to live in Webster. It was my first time at the fair, and I went with a family member who is trans. She gets very nervous in crowds because she’s learning to navigate a new life. We are all learning to navigate it with her.
Not one person stared, not one person whispered or pointed, not one person gave us a funny look. Everyone was kind, and my family member really enjoyed talking with the artists. As an artist myself, this was a very fun experience to see her excited about art. We had a great time!
I’m in tears as I write this because I love her and I know her life is going to be difficult, but she never once felt uncomfortable that night at the fair. So thank you from the bottom of my heart for being such a loving community! Thank you for making our experience at the fair comfortable and enjoyable for both of us.
—Anonymous, Webster Groves
Do you have a story of kindness? Drop me a line at jmowers@timesnewspapers.com or give me a buzz at 314-968-2699.