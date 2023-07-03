When Lasagna Love volunteer chef Robert Becker of Kirkwood arrived at a home to set up a dinner donation, he had the door slammed in his face.
Not deterred, Becker returned to the home a week later with the promised pasta dish.
“It turns out the mother didn’t know anything about it. The son was doing this to surprise the mother,” said Becker, a retired Kirkwood School District teacher. “When I went to drop the lasagna off the next week, there was this note on the door — a long apology from this mother. I felt so bad because, you know what, I totally get where she’s coming from.”
Becker is one of roughly two dozen Kirkwood/Webster Groves area volunteers working on behalf of Lasagna Love, a national nonprofit focused on food insecurity. The organization connects volunteer chefs with anyone who might need a meal.
Lasagnas can be requested through a quick application on the Lasagna Love website. There is no proof of need required — the donations are based on the idea that if someone is asking for help, that is reason enough to provide it.
Typically, St. Louis area donations are received within a month of the request. Wait times for donation delivery can vary based on the number of volunteers in the area.
Becker has been involved with Lasagna Love for over a year, just after his retirement from teaching.
“You’re really tackling food insecurity at its ground level because you know 100% of the funds are going to the cause,” Becker said. “You get to see where both your time and money donation go to.”
Rhiannon Menn founded Lasagna Love through a random act of kindness during the pandemic. She began delivering meals to families in her community who needed a little extra help. It was a mission born out of kindness that has spread to feed 1.5 million people since the first meal was made in 2020.
Becker said he loves the flexibility of deciding how frequently to make the pasta dishes, and how far he’s willing to drive to deliver them. The freedom allows him to experiment with his lasagnas -— he’s now even making ricotta.
Those who have been on the receiving end of Becker’s cooking have been especially grateful.
“As we were eating, I couldn’t stop saying how amazingly delicious it was,” a recent recipient of Becker’s lasagna said. “It was definitely made with love and care.”
Fellow St. Louis Lasagna Love volunteer chef Kim Tarlas travels frequently and plans to deliver pasta dishes at her destinations. Volunteers choose a delivery radius that feels comfortable. Chefs can also change the delivery radius and location or pause donations while traveling.
Tarlas said the flexibility of volunteering even when she’s not home is one of the reasons she enjoys being part of Lasagna Love. During the holidays, there was a backlog of requests from Warrenton, Missouri, and she decided to take on a few more donations for the month.
Upon arriving at a home in Warrenton for delivery, she overheard a little boy say in excitement, “Mommy, mommy, is that food?”
“I mean, we know of hunger in the world, but when you see it face to face, it hits you,” Tarlas said.
Lasagna Love local leader Valerie Harris of South County said more people need a meal than there are chefs to provide the meals.
“In an average week, I probably have two or three people who get an email saying they’re matched, and there’s probably around 50 who didn’t get matched,” Harris said, noting that there is minimal contact between the chef and the recipient of the meal. The person requesting the meal and the lasagna chef receive an email with one another’s contact information, notifying them of the match. The chef and the recipient then set up a time for the meal to be dropped off.
Those interested in working with Lasagna Love can fill out a questionnaire to match volunteers with those in need at lasagnalove.org.
Madyson Dixon is a recent graduate of Webster University and a freelance journalist in the area.