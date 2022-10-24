Longtime Shrewsbury resident Agnes Mohan is still frying up crispy, delicious chicken as a 100-year-young cook.
Mohan became a centenarian on May 30, 2022, after receiving a proclamation from Shrewsbury Mayor Mike Travaglini in recognition of her milestone birthday. A short ceremony was held in her honor at the city’s board of aldermen meeting on May 24.
“She’s a great mom, and all of us feel blessed to have had her with us this long,” said Mohan’s daughter, Elizabeth Hampton of Des Peres, who is one of five children.
Mohan’s oldest daughter, Sister Karen Mohan, co-founder of the Visitation Monastery of Minneapolis, said having her mother in her life for this long has been more than just a blessing.
“Witnessing her good health, positive attitude and acceptance of life’s challenges with faith and hope is the bonus I never expected. Her presence is a gift,” said the nun.
As the oldest of the five children, Sister Mohan said she has scores of memories about her mother and their family.
“My mother finds a way to celebrate the daily. For example, whenever someone spends the night, she decorates the breakfast table and fixes something special, in turn making us feel special,” Sister Mohan said. “For my 50th birthday, mom and my brother surprised me by flying up to Minneapolis. Her gift was 50 different candles.”
Hampton also noted her mother’s way of making people feel special.
“For every occasion, our mother makes an angel food cake — and they always turn out!” Hampton exclaimed. “I don’t know how she does it.”
She called her mother a lifelong people-person.
“She’s very aspiring, and has a gift of hospitality. Whomever walks in is a friend and a guest,” Hampton said.
Hampton added that her mother always had plenty of activities to keep her and her siblings busy, including crafts, walks, piano lessons and ice skating.
“Among my best memories of mom is baking cakes together, or her helping me to sew. Every year, we took a family trip, usually to the Ozarks. Mom knew how to water ski, so she taught us. She was with us while we did homework. Our life … it was all good,” Hampton recalled.
Ironically, water skiing was invented in 1922 — the same year Mohan was born. The centenarian grew up in Overland as one of nine children. Her father was a doctor, and the family lived on a larger plot of land that included a swimming pool and a tennis court.
Mohan said she loved swimming, tennis and horseback riding when she was younger. She added that with such a large and dynamic family, she had a great childhood.
When her own children came along, Mohan was a Girl Scout leader and devoted homeroom mother for their school. Another ironic note from her birth year is that in July 1922, “The American Girl” magazine, published by Girl Scouts of the USA, featured a first-time cookie recipe that had been given to the council’s 2,000 Girl Scouts.
In addition to the recipe, the magazine’s articles included sales tips and a business plan for young entrepreneurs. Even though Girl Scouts today certainly don’t make their own cookies anymore, this Shrewsbury cook and baker who still likes to try new recipes no doubt would be helping if they did.
Sister Mohan said her brother, Michael Mohan, who is a theology faculty member at Visitation Academy in St. Louis, receives several dozen home-baked cookies, personally delivered from their mom, for him and his students to share for his birthday each year. This year, a month before she turned 100, was no different.
“Mom went to his class where Michael’s students could ask her what it was like to be a century old,” Sister Mohan said.
During the years that bore Mohan’s 12 grandchildren, she turned her skills from baking to creating handmade baby quilts for each one.
Hampton said her mother taught their family “to have faith and to keep going.” Four of her five adult children still live in the St. Louis region.
It seems Mohan is a person who takes her own advice. She married Michael Mohan Jr. in 1944, who preceded her in death. Even at 80 years old, she was still volunteering in Webster Groves at the senior community Laclede Groves/Oaks to help elderly residents attend weekday Mass at Curé of Ars Church in Shrewsbury.
It was while volunteering there that she met her second husband, William Chrenka. They married in 1999, but he died in 2012. Mohan has been a Shrewsbury resident since 1994, and still lives independently.
“A Little Bit Of This & A Little Bit Of That”
In addition to her baking skills, Hampton said her mother has some sort of trick for making the best soup.
“When I ask her about it, she always says, ‘It’s a little bit of this and a little bit of that.’ But I can have the same ingredients in front of me and mine is still missing something that hers has,” Hampton said.
Perhaps the secret to Mohan’s long life is “a little bit of this and a little bit of that” — including the Manhattan she enjoys while watching Jeopardy each night as just the right pinch of panache in life.
Annie SanFilippo, a journalism student at the University of Missouri and a recent intern at the Webster-Kirkwood Times, contributed to this story.