Not everyone is still playing a sport and taking daily walks at the age of 91, but Alice Mohr of Kirkwood is.
Mohr, who lives at Aberdeen Heights with her husband, John, has 15 medals to her name from the Senior Olympics. She has been a regular participant of the games since 1995. The list of sports she competes in is long and varied, ranging from team sports including softball and water volleyball to individual competition in badminton, track and field, and power walking.
Mohr appreciates competing in her own age bracket and uses the Senior Olympics to gauge her levels of fitness each year.
“It’s an incentive to maintain physical fitness,” she said of the games. “I keep track of my times each year.”
She describes her victories with humility, attributing her medals to her longevity over her athleticism.
“I walk every morning outdoors,” Mohr said. “I’ve run for 50 years, but I quit running and started walking during COVID.”
Mohr’s husband attributes both his and his wife’s long and healthy lives to the couple’s active lifestyle.
“Alice and I have done cardiovascular activities since 1968,” John Mohr said. “So, if you want to live longer, you’ve got to start. Get yourself in shape, and keep getting yourself in shape. The time will come when you can’t do anything about it — until then, keep working at it.”
Alice Mohr’s passion for sports has always been the highest for tennis and badminton. She fondly describes reading the works of one of her idols, women’s tennis icon Billie Jean King. But as Mohr got older, she found playing tennis to be too demanding and couldn’t find badminton players in her age range. Not one to let an obstacle hold her back, Mohr then transitioned to pickleball and began playing regularly at the Kirkwood Community Center.
“I couldn’t keep up with tennis. I needed something a little bit slower,” she said. “And pickleball is much more sociable. It’s convenient — it’s a mile away (from my place). It’s also much cheaper. If you’ve played a one-racquet sport, it’s pretty easy to pick up.”
Making Her Own Way
Born on a farm in Floyd County, Iowa, in 1933, Mohr attended a one-room school until she was in the eighth grade.
“I wasn’t particularly athletic because all we did in one-room country school is play softball at recess time,” she said.
Mohr was born just 13 years after the 19th Amendment, commonly known as Women’s Suffrage, was passed. This meant her youth was a time when gender roles for women were increasingly evaluated. Mohr’s mother had to convince her school’s superintendent to let Mohr take shop classes, which was uncommon during that time.
“I think my mother had a lot of effect,” Mohr said. “‘You can do it — you can go and make it possible.’ She encouraged me.”
Mohr’s love for shop continued into college. She attended Iowa State University, majoring in industrial education. It would take another 20 years before another woman would graduate with the same major. Today, Mohr is recognized as an outstanding alum.
While at Iowa State, she also minored in physical education and applied art, which was also new for women. In fact, women could only minor, not major, in physical education at the time. Despite the obstacles, it was in college that Mohr was finally able to explore scholastics for women.
“When I was growing up, there weren’t interscholastics for women,” she said. “There was no track team for a woman. I learned my sports at college — badminton, tennis, swimming — all of those.”
After college, Mohr relocated to St. Louis. At heart, she is an educator and a giver, which is why St. Louis enticed her. She said at the time, St. Louis was ahead of other cities in terms of offering sports activities for women, which allowed her to take a position as a physical education teacher at John Burroughs High School.
Mohr would also teach at St. Mary’s Academy and in the Francis Howell School District as an industrial technology instructor. She also coached and officiated women’s field hockey for over 50 years. Mohr has been a member of the Philanthropical Educational Organization, which assists women in getting scholarships, for over 70 years.
At 91, Mohr has a life to look back on with immense pride. She and her husband have raised three children: Roger, Laura and Sara. She’s traveled to numerous countries including Costa Rica, Australia, Israel, Egypt and Great Britain. She has also traveled on trips for charity to impoverished Appalachian regions. She’s taught and impacted many students throughout her 30-year teaching career until retiring in 1994.
Even now, Mohr shows no signs of slowing down.
“She is involved not only here, but at church and other activities,” John Mohr said of his wife. “Something that inspires me is all of the things she does.”
Caleb Sprous is a journalism student at Webster University and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.