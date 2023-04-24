Dear Legislators in the beautiful state of Missouri, get your priorities straight:
1. Ban assault weapons. Keep our public safe.
2. Leave our librarians alone. They have college degrees. Let them do their jobs without interference from the Missouri legislature. Sending librarians to prison or fining them for certain books on their shelves is ludicrous.
3. Our prisons are full already. Save prison space for those committing violent crimes.
Legislators, use your time on issues that keep us alive.
Charlotte Parsons
Kirkwood