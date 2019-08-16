This is for any transgender or gender non-conforming students who may have recently read some hurtful comments from adults in our community: You are allowed to take up the space you need. There is nothing inappropriate about your gender, and you deserve the basic respect of being addressed as you wish. Lots of adults are working to make a kinder, more accepting world because you deserve to be proud of the person you’re meant to be. So many of us have your back and we will never stop fighting for you and alongside you. We love you.
Webster Groves