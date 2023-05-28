The story of a fallen local Bronze Star and Purple Heart military hero will reflect the true meaning of Memorial Day in Kirkwood on Monday, May 29.
Born and raised in Glendale, Joseph W. “Joe” Parent was a Green Berets captain who died from injuries he sustained during the Vietnam War in 1966. His bravery and military service will be honored this Memorial Day by American Legion Kirkwood Post 156 supporters and family members.
The Memorial Day ceremony commemorating Parent will start at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Walkway near Kirkwood City Hall. In the event of rain, the program will be moved to the Kirkwood Train Station at the corner of Kirkwood Road and Argonne Avenue.
Parent’s ultimate sacrifice left his young wife, Liz Parent, to raise two daughters, ages 5 and 3, by herself.
“It was 57 years ago. It seems after all that time that you wouldn’t think about it quite as much, but you always do,” said 83-year-old Liz Watkins, who was Parent’s wife at the time of his death.
“Joe was wonderful, kind, happy and a very loving person,” she added. “I feel blessed that I was the one who got to spend seven years with him.”
Parent was a Kirkwood High School graduate who entered the ROTC program at the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.
During college, he met his future wife — then Liz Clark — who was a student at nearby Stephens College, also located in Columbia. Her father, James Clark, was a U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, so she was already familiar with military family life.
The couple married in Washington, D.C., in August 1959. In 1960, he was commissioned as an infantry officer. That same year, the young couple welcomed their first daughter while living in Lawton, Oklahoma. The family was stationed in Wurtzberg, Germany, when their second daughter was born in 1963.
Joe Parent was deployed in April 1965 to provide artillery training to South Vietnamese forces as a captain with Green Berets, 5th Special Forces Group Airborne. His wife said this assignment was believed to be a relatively safe one.
“As his tour was winding down, he was given a choice to stay a short time longer. Saying yes would mean greater opportunities once he returned to the states, and he agreed,” she explained.
On Feb. 6, 1966, Parent’s team was ambushed with small arms fire and several men were wounded. He reportedly was providing aid to a sergeant when he, too, was shot.
Military records indicate Parent was evacuated to the Philippines with a serious head wound, where he remained for several weeks showing little improvement. While preparing to be transported home, his condition worsened and he died on April 3 of that year.
Watkins said her husband’s body was returned to St. Louis for funeral services at Glendale Lutheran Church, and was interred at Oak Hill Cemetery on April 12, 1966 — roughly two months after he was wounded during the ambush.
Parent’s Local Roots
Joe Parent was born May 13, 1938, to Joseph and Marjorie Parent, who lived with Joe’s grandparents in Maplewood.
Parent’s father worked as a Union Electric manager. During the spring of 1941, his parents moved the family into their own home in Glendale. Parent’s sister, Marjorie, was born in 1942, just before the United States entered World War II.
Parent’s father was called to duty during the spring of 1944, at the age of 32. He served with the U.S. Army at Camp Roberts in California, and was honorably discharged that July.
Parent attended North Glendale Elementary School, during which he belonged to Scout Pack 360, with his mom serving as a den mother. In 1952, during his freshman year at Kirkwood High School, the family moved to 856 Glen Elm Drive.
Parent was a multi-sport athlete for the Kirkwood High Pioneers, participating in wrestling, track and varsity baseball teams. He also was a member of the undefeated football champions his senior year. He played drums and percussion for the Kirkwood High School band and orchestra before graduating in 1956.
Parent received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his heroic actions, and was inducted in the ROTC Hall of Fame in Columbia, Missouri, in 2014.
His wife, now Liz Watkins, eventually remarried and resides at Bethesda Dilworth on Big Bend with her current husband, John Dames.
Joe and Liz’s older daughter, the late Katherine Porter, taught in the Webster Groves School District, as well as the Rohan Woods School in Warson Woods.
The couple’s younger daughter, Cynthia McIlhenny, and her family reside in Dallas. The McIlhenny family, along with Watkins and her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, are looking forward to attending the Memorial Day ceremony in Kirkwood.
“Remembering Joe is so appropriate, so right. I’m extremely grateful it’s happening at a time when I’m still here to witness it,” Watkins said.
Students Pay Tribute
Anna Craven, a volunteer with American Legion Kirkwood Post 156, said fourth graders from St. Peter Catholic School in Kirkwood will have speaking roles in the upcoming Memorial Day ceremony.
“The students first participate in a school-year-long effort, which gives them the opportunity to learn about all four conflicts represented in Kirkwood’s memorial monument —World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam,” she said. “Each student receives four bookmarks, one each from the four conflicts, to use on an ongoing basis. They then write biographies based on those associated with the monument to read at the Memorial Day ceremony.”
Craven added that 2023 is the ninth year that the fourth graders at St. Peter Catholic School have been involved in the Memorial Day program. She said it’s been a successful way to engage them and have them learn about the lives of local soldiers and their military stories.
Watkins thinks so, too.
“I’m so appreciative that these students, and all of us, will be able to be part of honoring Joe, who was loved by so many people,” she said of her late husband. “Even in pictures from Vietnam, he was typically handing out candy to children. He loved to make people happy.”