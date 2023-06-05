On Tuesday, April 25, I was walking my neighbor’s dog about 8:15 or 8:30 a.m. crossing South Clay at Rose Hill Avenue when, stepping up on the southeast corner, my left foot caught the curb and I fell. With two knee replacements, I knew I would have trouble getting back up and that’s when a kind and patient man got out of his car at the stop sign and came over to help me.
He offered to drive me home if I needed it. He picked me up and stayed with me until I felt I was able to walk the short block back to my house on Rose Hill. This was a very kind and appreciated act. I would like this gentleman to know how much it meant to me that he bothered to stay and assist me. There were other people around, but he was the only one to offer assistance. Thank you so very much for your help.
Cathy Foley
Kirkwood