The Juneteenth celebration at Ivory Crockett Park in Webster Groves last Thursday brought residents together with live music and an inspirational speech from a Webster Groves High School graduate hoping to make a change in the world.
Gavin Wilson talked about his hopes of people coming together to fight social injustices in this country, and encouraged everyone to educate themselves on the significance of African American history. He acknowledges that the United States has come a long way, but there are still mountains to climb.
“I want kids seeing me and aspiring to do the same,” said Wilson, who started his own business while attending Webster Groves High School and plans to attend Prairie View A&M University in the fall and eventually join the military.
Wilson’s heartfelt speech to the crowd gathered at the park also spoke to the significance of Juneteenth.
“I feel like it’s for a bigger cause than myself, for a day that represents so much for our people,” said Wilson.
The day — June 19, Juneteenth — is described as the country’s “second Independence Day.” It became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Holiday Independence Day Act. It marks the day in 1865 when 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, and announced to enslaved Black people that they were freed by an executive decree.
Although President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863, calling for all slaves to be free, the laws of enslaved persons behind Confederate lines were not enforced until nearly three years later. As a result, African Americans remained enslaved in Confederate states until June 19, 1865, which is why Juneteenth is now celebrated on June 19.
“When we think about freedom, as Americans, we normally think of the freedom to wake up in the morning and do what we please,” said Wilson. “The freedom to pursue an education and build a better life for yourself,” he continued. “The freedom to date who we want and not have a second thought about it. The freedom of speech and the freedom to assemble.”
Juneteenth is a particularly important holiday to celebrate in Webster Groves given the history of North Webster, the city’s historically black neighborhood. Despite the Black community’s rich, resilient history in the neighborhood — including Black residents and Black businesses who have been honored by the city — the population of Black residents has declined in recent years.
During the 2010 census, roughly 6.6% of Webster Groves’ population was reported to be Black or African American, while the 2020 census reported 4.8% — an almost 2% decrease, despite the city’s overall increase in population. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that in 2022, the decline sped up, with the Black population estimated at only 2.9%.
An abrupt decrease of an historically significant population within a community affects everyone, said Webster Groves resident and local activist Dave Buck.
“It’s great they’re honoring history, but what about today? It’s our loss,” said Buck.
Remembering Doris A. Rogers
Prior to the Juneteenth celebration in Ivory Crockett Park, the Webster Groves City Council on June 6 signed a proclamation honoring Juneteenth and former Webster Groves resident Doris A. Rogers. Family members of Rogers took part in the celebration and accepted the award on her behalf.
Rogers grew up in North Webster where she lived a life devoted to the community. She helped start the North Webster Community Improvement Association, and worked in the city as a building inspector while trying to obtain equal street maintenance.
Rogers work hard to prevent eminent domain from converting northern Webster border streets of Allison, Waymire and North Elm from residential to commercial streets. She also had a hand in making sure Ivory Crockett Park was developed. Rogers was also a member of the Women’s Voters and an advocate of health insurance for Black public works employees.
The crowd gathered at the park for the Juneteeth celebration later danced to music from The Red and Black Brass Band as sounds filled the air with soulful cover songs and originals. Roughly 60 people attended the event on Thursday, June 15.
“I appreciated the thoughtfulness of the committee of this event,” said Ravie Junior of The Red and Black Brass Band. “They made it more like a community, which is the spirit of Juneteenth. I think St. Louis is one of the best places in the world.”
City officials were pleased with the turnout.
“We had a lot of community participation, and Wilson did a fanatic speech,” Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples said.
Alexandria Darmody is a recent graduate of Webster University and freelance writer. Lonnie Walton is a journalism student at Webster University and a summer intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times.