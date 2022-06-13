The city of Webster Groves will host a Juneteenth celebration on Thursday, June 16, at Barbre Park, West Kirkham and North Elm avenues, beginning at 6 p.m.
Listen to the sounds of the Red and Black Brass Band, enjoy light refreshments and witness the installation of a sign celebrating the history of Black businesses in North Webster. The North Webster Neighborhood Coalition will participate in this event.
Juneteenth, or “Freedom Day,” is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Considered the longest running African-American holiday, Juneteenth has been called “America’s Second Independence Day.”