Smith, A. Howard, was born at home in St. Louis, Missouri, to John M. and Rose (Burger) Smith on April 25, 1927. He died Sept. 26, 2022, at Vitas Hospice in Fort Worth, Texas. After his father’s many difficulties having the name “John Smith,” his parents decided he should have the first initial “A” (for Alvin, which he hated but which every healthcare provider insisted on using) and be known by his middle name.
Howard lived most of his life in St. Louis and its suburbs, graduating from Southwest High School and earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemical engineering from Washington University. He married high school classmate and college sweetheart Bettye Trelford in 1947. She died shortly after their 50th anniversary in 1998. He married longtime friend from Glendale Lutheran Church Shirley Koppen in 1999. She died in 2003. He cared for longtime companion and “neighbor over the back fence” Jane Cratz until her death and his own illness in May 2022.
He worked for many years for Monsanto, first in oil additive research, then in purchasing. After his retirement, he served as a United Way loaned executive. He was an active member of several Lutheran churches in the St. Louis area, bringing up the family at Glendale Lutheran and most recently at Village Lutheran. He is survived by three children: Kathy Smith Phelan (Jim) of Bettendorf, Iowa; Dorsey Moore (Lew) of Arlington, Texas; and Steven (Darrah) of Medford, Oregon. He is also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service is planned for a later date at Village Lutheran