A jovial Kirkwood structure that entertained guests as the first-ever ice cream cones and cotton candy simultaneously debuted alongside it 12 decades ago is currently awaiting a buyer.
More than 40 United States and territories were represented at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis through on-site tourism showcase buildings. A house resurrected from one of those buildings is now for sale in the “Green Tree City” of Kirkwood.
Sitting on about half an acre, the residence is anchored by its 118-year-old roots at 415 Scott Ave. Originating from materials that comprised the Wisconsin State Building at the World’s Fair, historical records indicate the majority of the building was taken down, aside from front loggias, and reassembled at its present Kirkwood location.
The St. Louis World’s Fair also was known as The Louisiana Purchase Exposition because the 1904 exhibition celebrated the centennial of that 1804 purchase as well. The book “Wisconsin at the Louisiana Purchase Exposition, Board of Managers of St. Louis World’s Fair” cites the original Wisconsin Building was constructed by a Chicago contractor for $14,750, after two rounds of competitive bid proposals. It was based on an English cottage style design of two Milwaukee, Wisconsin, architects, and was located on the fairgrounds across the street from the popular Missouri State Building.
Due to the Wisconsin Building’s “artistic conception and appropriateness of design,” it was presented with an International Jury of Awards designation. The only other state building to receive such a designation in that year’s fair was the New York Building, for which more than $100,000 was spent to erect.
When the 1904 Fair concluded, the Badger State building was purchased by the Illinois Construction Company for $600.
“My goal is to find a buyer who would truly appreciate its history and unique charm,” said Nancy McGee, buyer specialist with The Kittner Real Estate Group, which represents the property listing.
McGee has special interests in this particular property in addition to finding its next homeowner. She said she interned with the Kirkwood Landmarks Commission as a college student in the early 1990s. Additionally, she studied architecture and space preservation at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Current homeowners Katie and Ken Dickinson, have lived there for 17 years with their children. The couple shared they are planning to remain in Kirkwood.
Ken Dickinson grew up around the corner from the house. He said his parents, Virgil and Cindy Dickinson, had a country music business, The Wisconsin Opry. That meant the family spent every summer at the Wisconsin Dells, and that unique “Cheesehead” connection helped cinch the deal to purchase the residence nearly two decades ago.
“Everyone who walks in loves the house’s character,” said Katie Dickinson. “It sits well on the lot, with the allure of trains and the railroad nearby. Inside is truly homey and cozy.”
She said they were told that after the World’s Fair ended, a set of local parents purchased the former Wisconsin Building components and had them moved to its present location as a wedding present for their daughter.
Dickinson said the house has been great for raising their children and that the location is advantageous, with the ability to walk to many local destinations.
“We really enjoy the two lovely sleeper porches, too,” she added.
The 2,326-square-foot, single family residence contains four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a side drive, shed and a two-car garage. At press time, the asking price was listed at $749,000. An open house is scheduled for Sunday, June 12, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The house also contains historic timber and stucco, and is heated by wood. In 1981, it was named a Kirkwood Landmark.
Dickinson said one of the previous home owners had a couple of gazebos on the lawn, several outdoor English gardens and raised beds that were routinely toured by visitors.
“We’ve even hosted a wedding here in the front yard, which made a wonderful setting,” she said.
Dickinson added that the current kitchen was an addition built during the 1970s, and that the couple has replaced infrastructure aspects such as plumbing.
“You can still see the original granite foundation. It’s a really solid house,” she said.
As an international exhibition, the 1904 event was held to mark America’s progress. Historical society records note that Wisconsin representatives were more than eager to attract fairgoers to their special structure, its amenities and related promotions.
The Wisconsin Building, with its steep roof and gable windows, reportedly overlooked a terraced courtyard garden. The front elevation faced Commonwealth Avenue. The three-story rear elevation was next to the temporary U.S. government bird cage built by the Smithsonian Institution for $17,500 — now the St. Louis Zoo flight cage — which eventually was purchased by city officials for $3,500 and was the launching pad of a zoological garden in 1905.
Millions of dollars were spent to build the 1,200-acre fairgrounds and its 1,500 some-odd buildings. During the seven months the fair stayed open, nearly 20 million people purportedly visited it.
The previously referenced historic book held by the University of Wisconsin Library also shared the fairground building was conceived to “breathe out a Wisconsin air of hospitality and homeliness.” It appears the distinctive structure is still living up to its mission.