During 131 years of history at 1015 Barberry Lane in Kirkwood, the building served as a resort amenity, post office, store, railroad restaurant, barbershop, school and residence. The structure was even featured on HGTV’s show “If Walls Could Talk.” Now, the property will be for sale on June 3.
Built in 1891, the residence that formerly was the Meramec Highlands Resort store is presently a Kirkwood Landmark structure and part of Kirkwood’s Meramec Highlands Historic District, said the residence’s current co-owner Jim Baker, a retired Missouri School For The Blind administrator.
Meramec Highlands was an exclusive summer health spa and resort between 1894 and 1925. The resort was the brainchild of Marcus Bernheimer, president of the St. Louis Mercantile Exchange.
Baker has written about his intriguing property in several books, noting it was a location for a ticket agent/storekeeper to sell tickets for the Frisco passenger trains.
“A restaurant was part of the store operation. The store served as a meeting place for the Road Improvement Association and other groups concerned about civic matters, and it was a community polling place,” Baker added.
Missouri Preservation records show the general store was completed just north of the station to serve train passengers who came to the resort to picnic, hike, swim and boat on the Meramec. The Meramec Highlands Company hired a station master/storekeeper to manage both facilities. By 1894, when the resort was in full operation, 12 trains a day stopped at the station.
A worldwide economic depression from 1893-1897, historically referred to as The Panic of 1893, adversely affected the resort. However, it remained a popular destination point during the 1904 World’s Fair.
In 1913, the station achieved a unique place in history when Della Snyder became one of a handful of women station agents in the country, and the first and only one on the Frisco line. She was known for her “green thumb,” so local garden clubs came to view her many plantings of daffodils, lilies, irises and roses on the site. She was featured in Frisco Employee Magazine in 1929, and was honored for her longterm efficient operation of the rural station.
In 1925, the resort was sold to a developer who renamed the area Osage Hills. This, too, became the name of the station.
Terry Baker, Barberry residence co-owner and Jim’s wife, shared that also in 1925, American bandit Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd stayed in the upper level of the store as a hideout and teamed up with a St. Louis man, Fred the “Shiek” Hilderbrand, and the Barberry Lane storekeeper, Joseph Hlavaty, for an infamous Kroger payroll robbery. They stole $11,984 during the theft, which led to a car chase and gunplay. Floyd was arrested and sentenced to five years in the Jefferson City Penitentiary.
In the 1930s, a barbershop operated in the store. Jim Baker said the screened annex where the restaurant patrons ate was enclosed in 1929 and served for several years as a primary school for the Meramec Highlands School District.
For 20 years, this building at the corner of Barberry and Ponca Trail served as run-down rental living quarters.
In 1953, in danger of being torn down by the owners of the Osage Hills Subdivision and Country Club, Jim Baker said a builder rescued and rehabbed the building.
“We’ve lived in the store since 1987, trading our former home on Woodbine for the store. The owner of the store moved into our home on Woodbine after I paid her an additional $26,000,” he said.
The store was badly in need of another renovation, which is what the Bakers accomplished.
“In 35 years, our five kids grew up there. Six grandkids looked forward to visiting there at countless gatherings,” said Jim Baker.
While living at the Barberry address, he wrote a book about the streetcars that served Meramec Highlands, Kirkwood, Webster Groves and St. Louis. He also wrote two books about Meramec Highlands and sold them through Meramec Highlands Books.
“I love the place, but it is time to let the extensive gardening and flower care go to a younger or more energetic couple,” said Jim Baker, 72.
The 2,021-square-foot residence is represented by the Bakers’ daughter, Megan Baker, a Realtor with Delhougne Realty Group based in Chesterfield. The home consists of five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property sits on 0.28 of an acre and is listed for $400,000.
Like a fated precursor that emerged 15 years ago, the episode of “If Walls Could Talk” featuring the Bakers’ house aired during April 2007. Jim Baker even stood in as the storekeeper, Hlavaty, and was filmed burying his share of the money in the woods behind the residence.
Now, the walls at this residence will get to start brand new conversations.