On Tuesday, Sept. 20, I decided to go for a walk after dinner and wanted to be back before dark. As I was turning around to head back, I found someone lying on the sidewalk with no shoes in an uncomfortable position — I hoped they were just asleep. Needing help, I called 911. Being half deaf, I wasn’t sure they heard me, but when the light came on to show the call had ended, I knew it would be a while before help arrived.
I started calling out to people asking for help, but I wasn’t sure anyone heard me because cars kept ignoring me and driving by. Then I saw a police car. Waving toward him to get his attention, he turned toward me, but then kept driving.
I didn’t want to leave this person, but had to get help, so I walked to the fire house on Elm Avenue. There, someone listened to a white-haired, 85-year-old woman. I then lead him back to the prone person, and he began talking to the person, who was now awake.
As others arrived to help, including an ambulance, the individual was getting the care that was needed.
I am writing this letter to give the wonderful firemen at the firehouse in Webster Groves my heartfelt thank you. My only regret is that I will never know who this person is and if they are safe, taken care of and happy.
Glendel Warren
Webster Groves