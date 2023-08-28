Mattie Tate is proof that one person can make a big difference, and the outpouring of love and support from the Webster Groves community at her farewell from Straub’s last week was evidence of that.
Hundreds of people showed up to express gratitude and wish Tate well during a retirement celebration on her last day at Straub’s Market in Webster Groves on Friday, Aug. 18. Tate, 77, had a box of Kleenex at the ready as she visited with longtime customers, and live music filled the grocery store.
“This is a happy and sad day,” Trip Straub, president/owner and CEO of St. Louis specialty food retailer Straub’s Markets, told the crowd. “After 26 phenomenal years of giving great service to her coworkers, customers and the community of Webster Groves, Mattie is retiring. We’re glad she pushed this off several times.
“All of us have a story about Mattie — or a hundred of them,” Straub added.
The story he chose to share about Tate included one of his children.
“My son is 26 years old now, but he spent a lot of time in the store the first four years of his life and he was all about Mattie,” Straub said. “One day after I got home from work, he was telling me something about her and he said, “You know, Mattie — the owner.’”
Tate being “The Owner” of the store has been a running joke in the Straub family ever since, and several well wishes on a giant poster for her reflected that.
“For 26 years, she has treated everyone like she owned the place,” Straub continued. “Mattie, your job mattered, and you left a mark on everyone in this room. Your career with Straub’s has meant the world to Straub’s and the community.”
Webster Groves City Council Member Pam Bliss echoed that sentiment in presenting Tate with a proclamation declaring Aug. 18, 2023, as “Mattie Tate Day” in the city of Webster Groves.
“Mattie is what community is all about, and we thank her for always making everyone feel like family in Webster Groves,” Bliss said, noting she remembers bringing her children through Tate’s checkout line in the days when Bliss could just say, “Put it on my account.”
It’s all of those small, but meaningful, and consistent interactions Tate had with so many people over the years that made her a favorite among customers. For many, Tate wasn’t just a friendly face they saw during their weekly grocery run, she became a friend.
That was especially true for longtime Webster Groves resident Jean Kennedy, who’s been a customer at the Straub’s in Webster Groves for roughly three decades.
“She’s literally seen my son grow up,” Kennedy said of Tate. “You go through a lot of stuff over the years — having kids, leaving jobs, surgeries, starting a business. She was a kind, steady constant, and she was great at her job. She was with me through it all, and we developed a beautiful friendship.”
Kennedy said forming those kinds of friendships are rare, especially in the post-COVID era.
“But we as human’s desire that kind of connection more than ever, and we need to celebrate that,” she said. “I was not just a customer — I was a person she wanted to get to know.”
And know them she did.
“It’s like Cheers, and Mattie is like Sam the bartender,” Kennedy said, referring to the popular 1980s sitcom with the theme “where everybody knows your name.”
Just like Sam on Cheers knew the names of all the regulars at his bar, Tate has been the same with those who come through her line at Straub’s.
“All of the kids who I’ve watched grow up go off to college or move away, but they come back to say hi,” Tate said. “They always seem surprised that I still remember their names, but I do.
“I just always tried to be real with people,” she added. “When I first came to the store in Webster, I wondered if I would fit in, and everyone embraced me and made me feel like part of a big family.”
Which is exactly how Tate made everyone else feel, customers and fellow employees alike.
“She made me feel welcome from the moment I walked in here,” said Sam Lewis, who has worked at Straub’s in Webster for the past two years. “She’s a calming presence, and she always has a positive attitude no matter what else is going on. She also always has the answer to any questions we have, and helps show us how to do things.”
“Sunshine & Love”
Tate’s 26-year run at Straub’s in Webster Groves was the second chapter in a career spanning more than 50 years.
She first spent 27 years working at Wydown Market in Clayton. When the market closed in 1997, Trip Straub got a call from Wydown.
“The owner called me and said, ‘We’re shutting down, but we have a star and we’d like to see if you can place her,’” Straub said. “That’s how Mattie came to Webster, and we are so lucky that she did.”
As far as Tate’s retirement plans go, she said first up is a knee replacement.
“I haven’t really thought past that,” she said, though retirement will certainly include spending more time with her two grown children and three grandchildren.
For all of the longtime customers and friends wondering if they’ll see Tate again, she assures that she’ll be back to visit just as soon as she gets that knee replacement. She said she probably won’t be able to stay away for too long, expressing gratitude to everyone for their love and friendship over the years.
“Everyone has been so good to me, and I’m going to miss everybody,” she said through tears. “I’ll be back to visit.”
Tate’s send off was an emotional one, not just for her but those who have come to know and love her over the years.
“This is a big moment for Webster Groves,” former longtime mayor Gerry Welch said as the celebration for Tate was in full swing last Friday at Straub’s. “She’s been such a big part of the community. Everybody loves her. She was always that constant smile in your life.”
Several notes to Tate on big poster boards reiterated that.
“Ms. Mattie: You are family. For 10 years, you have been the first bright smile we see for the day,” Jainie Mansfield wrote. “You watched all of my babies at the checkout while I shopped. We adore you!”
Another captured Tate’s kindness in a simple, but meaningful sentence: “You are sunshine and love.”
As Kennedy watched Tate visit with customers and friends, she summed up the sentiments of several people when she said: “Everybody here (at Straub’s) is great, but Mattie is really special. I will miss her, and it won’t be the same without her.”