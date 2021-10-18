I have lived in Webster Groves houses that had coal chutes with rectangular iron doors installed in their foundations along the driveway. In the basements, the old coal bins — small rooms paneled with boards — had long since been converted to other uses.
Coal used to be everywhere — it heated our homes and ushered in electrified lighting. Many years ago, I picked up some old lumps of coal hiding along the base of our coal bin/saw room and saved them as a treasure. Coal development is a legacy we can easily be proud of.
Now what though? The planet continues to heat up from pollution made by burning coal and other fossil fuels. Adding this extra carbon pollution to our air is like piling blankets onto an already warm bed with no way for the heat to escape so it just gets hotter. We know we need to make changes to protect our children’s future.
But, thoughts of transitioning to a green economy can sometimes be scary. It’s easy to hide behind debunked talking points. Or, give up before trying because solutions aren’t perfect. Luckily, we do have technology today to build abundant, affordable and reliable clean energy. Innovation continues to make us even better at it.
How do we get started? The best way is a tax on fossil fuel producers with “carbon cashback.” It will give the green economy a push while putting some jingle in our pockets. This is a nonpartisan solution that all sides can agree on.
Please write Senators Hawley and Blunt and ask them to put a price on carbon in the budget reconciliation bill. Tell them we want a green economy future our children will be proud of.
Robin Paone
Whitefish, Montana