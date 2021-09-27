Kirkwood put on a really big show in this year’s Greentree Festival! Congratulations, Team Greentree!
This was my first time being in a large crowd since the pandemic, and it was good to be out and among people on a beautiful Sunday afternoon. I hear so much about violence, divisiveness, anger, police brutality and culture bashing. I saw none of this at the festival.
There was too much good stuff to experience and see in one trip. Next year I will be there on both days. I only made it through the children’s section of the zoo that included everything from pony rides to simulated mountain (tree) climbing, temporary tattoos, trapeze dancers, win-a- prize contests, storytelling, magicians and foods from around the world. My favorite food was corn on the cob.
I talked to one of the young volunteer coordinators of the kids’ activities, Bryson Reid, who described the festival as a “wonderful undertaking.” I’m sure Dory Poholsky, founder of the Greentree Folklife Festival, will be happy to hear this about her dream.
The unsung heroes in the festival who deserve a shout out were the courteous and competent drivers of the free shuttle buses that ran every 15 minutes. When it comes to folk festivals, it will be extremely hard to top the Kirkwood Greentree Festival’s 60th anniversary offering.
Erma J. Reid
Kirkwood