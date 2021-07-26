After a long intermission forced by the pandemic, the curtain has finally risen for the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. The new, state-of-the-art facility at 210 E. Monroe Ave. boasts the ability to handle just about any type of performing arts event, as well as parties, weddings and other private events.
Work began in November 2018, with construction completed in August 2020. Though several smaller events were held beforehand, the center formally opened its doors to the public for a grand opening celebration on Friday, July 16. Community members toured the facility and enjoyed performances from local theater groups.
“While we weren’t able to have folks in as soon as possible due to the pandemic, it gave us time to pick apart the building and make sure that it is as safe as it is dynamic,” said General Manager Rick Duplissie. “I’ve gotten a lot of compliments on how we look, but also its comfortability, and that means the world to me.”
Originally from Kansas City, Missouri, Duplissie moved to St. Louis in early 2020 from Alabama, where he served as director of the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater at the Alabama School of Fine Arts. A self-declared “theater nerd,” he’s spent the last few months testing out less-conventional spaces in the center, including outdoor performances and an opera concert on the main stairwell.
“When I came up here, I recognized immediately the immensity and the magnificence of this future facility. It was phenomenal. I really saw the potential of each space as it was designed to take on one of the core styles of art,” he said.
Those core styles are dance, music, theater, creative writing and visual arts — and with two theatres, a 2,000-square-foot event space, private rooms and an event lawn, Duplissie believes there’s a space to feature each one at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.
The Ross Family Theater seats 525, with main floor and mezzanine seating and an orchestra pit allowing live music to accompany performances. The flexibly-designed Studio Theater features portable seating, enabling the space for a runway, thrust stage or theater in the round. The event space is positioned to support both, and a 3,500-square-foot lawn — accessible from the lobby or event space — gives guests the opportunity to take their events outside.
On the second floor, a “sunset deck” offers a perfect evening view and soundscape of the rumbling train — verified by Duplissie himself, who stood outside every evening for a week to ensure the deck was aptly named.
“We’ve used every corner of this facility already and that was just out of necessity. Now I know what we can do,” he said. “If there’s anything the last year has taught us, it’s that necessity is the mother of invention. It allowed us to think outside the box and say, ‘That’s crazy … let’s do it anyway and see if it works.’”
The $24 million facility was funded by taxpayers and donors, and received “generous” contributions from Stages St. Louis and the Kirkwood Theatre Guild. Both will make the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center their new home. The center has also partnered with Kirkwood Youth Theatre, Metro Theater Company, The Rep and other arts organizations.
Duplissie said there’s plenty to look forward to in the near future. Stages St. Louis’ “Always … Patsy Cline,” premiers Aug. 6 on the Ross Family Theater stage, followed by “Jersey Boys,” which runs Sept. 24-Oct. 24. Theater fans can also anticipate cabaret shows, winter opera and performances of “The Nutcracker” before 2021 is over.
Artistic Vision
Kirkwood Performing Arts Center Resident Artist Allie Gant knew she wanted to be involved with the facility when she first laid eyes on it while walking her dogs in October 2020.
“My family and I love the performing arts, so I knew I had to be a part of this building in some capacity. I emailed Kirkwood city HR and I said, ‘Hey, are there volunteer opportunities? Are you hiring? How can I be involved?” said Gant. “Rick invited me on a tour and at the end, I confronted him and said, ‘I’m going to do a mural here. I’m putting a proposal together you won’t be able to say no to.’”
Duplissie didn’t say no, and Gant was formally added to the team shortly after. She’s since painted a floral mural in one of the private rooms, as well as curated artwork, selected fabrics and generally had her fingers in all aspects of interior design. Some of Gant’s touches include chairs on the second floor resembling train seating, a perforated aluminum piece lit 24 hours a day with 30,000 LED lights, and a bear statue courtesy of The Gateway Foundation.
“It is illegal to walk past the bear and not rub its nose,” said Gant, who encourages selfies and photographs with the piece. “We are considered a park here in Kirkwood city, so we’re trying our best to bring the outdoors in.”
Gant said visitors can expect wall art to change every few months. Current features include a photo series of people “outside looking in,” inspired by COVID-19, as well as a series of pour-over paintings done by an artist during the pandemic. Both were selected by Gant to acknowledge how far the community has come during the pandemic.
“I think it’s really important that we reflect back on this last year. It was a crazy time,” she said. “It’s nice to finally see people in here. Masked or unmasked, we’re able to bring in this community who wants to be here and make this a second home, just like it has been for us.”