Long in the making but well worth the wait, the city of Webster Groves on Oct. 22 held a grand opening to show off its new Firehouse No. 2 at South Elm and East Rose avenues.
Three and a half years ago, in April of 2019, a rather remarkable 82% of voters in Webster Groves backed a $5 million bond issue to replace the city’s 65-year-old firehouse with a much larger, state-of-the-art facility.
Retired Webster Groves Fire Chief Tom Yohe named construction of a new firehouse as one of his proudest accomplishments in his 30 years of service to the city.
Originally estimated to be completed in the spring of this year, shipment delays and building supply shortages stalled the project by six months.
Though firemen have been in the new living quarters for more than a year, and the new engine house has been in service for several weeks, last Saturday’s well-attended open house was the public’s first opportunity to view the new three-bay engine house and adjoining firefighter living quarters. Two homes, one to the east of the old firehouse and another directly to the south, were purchased by the city and demolished to accommodate the new, 11,300-square-foot facility.
“The design of Firehouse 2 and the project budget were completed prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Eric Peterson, assistant city manager and director of finance and administration for the city of Webster Groves. “Since 2020, both inflation and supply chain issues caused delays or necessary changes to the project, such as finding a different supplier or materials, so that the project could be moved toward completion rather than being delayed further.”
Peterson said the estimated full cost of the project is $5.6 million — $300,000 over budget. He added that weather also affected construction progress.
“Wetter and colder weather slowed work on the apparatus bay that was scheduled over fall and winter of 2021 and 2022,” he said. “The availability of subcontractors and tradespeople compounded those weather delays, as many workers were scheduled elsewhere.”
Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold, City Manager Marie Peoples and Fire Chief Brett Ellis welcomed the public to last Saturday’s open house, giving thanks to city officials who made the new facility possible, and in particular, thanking the citizens of Webster Groves for their support in turning a fire station into a state-of-the-art firehouse.
After opening remarks, the public headed outside for a traditional “uncoupling hose” ceremony, a firefighter’s version of a ribbon cutting. Mayor Arnold performed the honors, assisted by Battalion Chief Paul Meier. Meier was tasked with overseeing the project to its completion.
“As mayor of Webster Groves, I declare this firehouse open,” Arnold announced.
Tradition continued as firefighters and city officials rolled ladder truck 2022 into the bay, a practice that harkens back to a time when horse-drawn fire wagons had to be rolled into a firehouse by firemen because horses cannot walk backwards. The 78-foot-long ladder truck will soon be replaced by a new 109-foot truck. Approved by the city council in May, the new truck carries a price tag of about $1 million and is expected to arrive by the beginning of the new year, according to Capt. Mike Smith.
The new living quarters consists of a conference room, a day room with comfy chairs surrounding a large screen TV, a modern kitchen with pantries, a large cooking range and three stainless steel refrigerators, office space, three restrooms and seven bunkrooms, each accommodating three beds. The old firehouse had four beds and accommodated only male firefighters.
There is also a fitness room offering state-of-the-art exercise and training equipment. Its vaulted ceiling extends to the roof.
“We’re very excited about the new facility. It was time. We had outgrown the old one,” said Capt. Andrew Prinster, one of several firefighters who answered questions as residents toured the new facility.
Prinster said Firehouse 2 carries three shifts per day, with four firefighters on duty per shift. He said the firehouse at Webster Groves City Hall maintains seven firefighters per shift.
For now, a ladder truck and reserve engine will be stored in two of the firehouse’s three bays. Capt. Smith said that while an ambulance is a hope and a want for the new fire station, a decision was made to keep the city’s ambulance north of Interstate 44, at Firehouse 1.
Emergency vehicles will no longer block traffic on South Elm Avenue. In the past, vehicles used the avenue to turn around before backing into a bay. Emergency fire vehicles will now pull into bays located at the back of the firehouse, then pull forward onto Elm when answering a call.