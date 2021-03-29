Members of the Spirit of St. Louis chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution recently recognized Bob Knierim, store director of the Dierbergs Market at Des Peres, 1080 Lindemann Road, for his dedication to properly displaying the American flag on the store’s parking lot. The organization recognizes individuals and businesses for properly displaying the American flag, which includes lighting if flown after sunset. “The impressive American flag proudly flying during all hours in front of this Dierberg’s store exemplifies the spirit that established the United States of America,” said Steven Nichols, who coordinates the chapter’s flag awards. Pictured (left to right) are: Beth Nichols, Steven Nichols, Bob Knierim of Dierberg’s and Steven Nichols presenting the award to Knierim. | photo courtesy of Steven Nichols