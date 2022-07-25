Webster University student Mikaela Weston has been composing music since the age of nine.
A driven 20-year-old, Weston, whose preferred pronouns are they/them, has had to overcome emotional obstacles to develop lifelong talents.
As a child, Weston was already showing signs of having a special connection to music, and recalled being surrounded by the sounds of music greats Harry Connick Jr. and Miles Davis.
Weston’s musical talents were developed by learning to sing and play piano, guitar and ukulele. Weston remembered having a short Yamaha keyboard that fell short of all 88 keys.
Weston’s father, Jon Weston, can recall hearing Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” coming from Mikaela Weston’s room. He was surprised to learn that it wasn’t a pre-recording from the keyboard, but the sound of a young Weston performing the song at the age of four.
From then on, Jon Weston made sure that Mikaela Weston was surrounded by those who held a passion for music. At the age of seven, Mikaela Weston was enrolled in the Webster Community Music School to deepen their knowledge and talent as a piano player. By the age of nine, Weston was composing music, writing out pieces using traditional notation.
By the time Weston began high school at Parkway North, their compositions were being performed by professional ensembles through the Young Composers Summer Program at Webster University. During a performance of a 15-year-old Weston’s composition, the musicians broke with custom and applauded following the performance.
“Apparently, they just really liked it, and thought that it was really well thought out,” Weston said.
Weston’s eyes are set on a future that grants them the privilege to continue making music, with the goal of becoming a composer for film. While still in high school, Weston was afforded the opportunity to live out that musical dream by composing the score for the silent short film “Smile” as part of the 48-Hour Film Project. The 48-Hour Film Project gives filmmakers the chance to write, shoot and compose a short film over the course of two days.
“That process was completely new to me,” Weston said. “It really got me down to how that whole process works.”
Weston’s score for the short film garnered Weston their first IMDb (Internet Movie Database) music credit, and won the Audience Choice Award at the 2016 St. Louis Film Festival.
But Weston’s road to where they are today wasn’t always so easy. Weston has struggled with anxiety and Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder.
“They can really get in my way, especially when I’ve already tried to establish a routine, they can just knock me out of it,” Weston said of the anxiety and ADHD. “Then there are days when a lot of depressive feelings will come in, and that knocks me out of my routine. So, it’s incredibly hard for me to keep my habits up, which is terrible for a musician.”
Making Dreams A Reality
To make their dream a reality, Weston now diligently studies in the Music Composition program at Webster University. Weston’s instructor, David Werfelmann, knew Weston arrived at Webster University with a higher level of experience and music training than most students, but was still galvanized by Weston’s musical capabilities.
To be admitted to Webster’s Music Composition program, applicants must submit a portfolio, complete an audition and conduct an interview with Webster University Music Department heads. According to Werfelmann, prospective students are judged on musical and academic performance, ability, preparation and readiness.
Weston impressed the faculty to such a degree that Weston was awarded the Buder Foundation Scholarship. Despite the scholarship being typically reserved for returning students, Weston was awarded the $3,500 annual scholarship as an incoming freshman. She was also awarded the scholarship as a sophomore.
“Mikaela is somebody with so many very interesting and creative musical impulses,” Werfelmann said. “Mikaela is not only a gifted composer, but is also incredibly intelligent.”
When Weston composes music, the musician doesn’t merely strive to evoke an emotion from the audience, but the performers themselves. According to Werfelmann, Weston isn’t afraid to attempt new techniques in composition.
In one piece, “Elevator Down the Basilica,” Weston asked the guitarists to emulate the sounds of percussion instruments by having the performers tune their guitars in unusual ways. Weston made use of flowing arpeggios with simple melodies to create an element of space, according to Werfelmann.
“I want to stir the pot,” Weston said. “You’ll have a performer and they’ve practiced and they know the repertoire, and they want to affect the audience. But I think it would be great if while the performer is playing music, they just get completely swept up in it.”
Caleb Sprous is a journalism student at Webster University, and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.