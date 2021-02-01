On behalf of Webster-Rock Hill Ministries and the people we serve, I would like to thank our community and the Webster-Kirkwood Times for their support of our holiday programs this year.
The coverage provided by the paper and the incredible response from readers was extraordinary. Thanks to your generosity, we provided grocery gift cards for holiday meals, Christmas gift cards, toys and much needed staples from our food pantry to more than 100 families at Thanksgiving and 130 families at Christmas.
This has been a very hard year for many and those challenges will remain as we enter 2021. I am grateful to work in a community that so willingly supports one another.
Derek Bastian, Executive Director,
Webster-Rock Hill Ministries