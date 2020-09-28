The garden at 141 Tulip Drive in Webster Groves, just a hop south from Freddie’s Market on the northeast corner of Tulip and Rock Hill, has been named “Garden of the Month” for September by the Webster Groves Women’s Garden Association. But this garden is more than a usual selection — it heals.
This was home to the garden of the month years ago. It was designed by the homeowner, the late JoAnn Jones. She and husband Gary had made some changes to their home, and needed to start over on the landscaping. JoAnn Jones took some courses at the Missouri Botanical Garden, worked her magic on the land, and was recognized with the distinction.
Fast-forward to the year 2017. Gary Jones and his two children, Mark Jones and Erin Delanty, were at JoAnn’s ICU bedside. After stopping life support, the family simply sat with her.
Gary Jones started talking about how he wanted to make a fairy garden to honor his wife. JoAnn Jones had always been interested in fairies and had even started writing a book about them. Gary Jones said he would put a train in it for their grandson, Shane. His children mused that fairies didn’t need trains.
“Well, that’s where you don’t know your fairy lore,” Gary Jones said. “Everyone knows if their wings get wet, fairies can’t fly. Isn’t that right, JoAnn?”
He asked this rhetorically since his wife had not been responsive for a long time. As he turned, he saw her nod yes. It was the last communication the couple shared.
So, Gary Jones and his family created a fairy garden. At first it was a small indoor one and granddaughters Bridget, Delaney and Amelia helped fashion a rainbow and a pot of gold for it. Gary Jones vowed he would start a front yard garden the next year. It was small at first, but by the summer of 2020 it had “exploded.”
Gary Jones realized that with the pandemic, kids weren’t able to go to the park. He decided it could serve as a destination for families to come during this tough time.
“Parents can’t get their kids out of the house now until they say, ‘Let’s go see the fairy garden.’ I’ve probably met at least 40 people from our neighborhood because of it,” he said. “It has been my pleasure. With COVID, I’m not going anywhere. I can’t tell you the satisfaction I feel.”
Visitors and passers-by get a treat for the eyes, with features and fairies to marvel at. There’s the working watermill castle, a gnome dating a fairy, unicorns and other whimsical creatures and more. The fairy in a wheelchair is a nod to his wife’s 37-year career as a pediatric physical therapist.
Gary Jones said an 8-year-old boy told him, “You know what the fairies need? A zipline.”
More than happy to oblige, Gary Jones is now working on a zipline for the fairies. He’ll also be adding a dragon for a little something different, and a list of the top 10 things visitors can spy.
“It is a gift — a healing gift to the giver and to the people who need a reason to get out these days. It’s my COVID-19 gift to the neighborhood,” Gary Jones said with a smile.
No doubt JoAnn Jones is smiling, too.
Story courtesy of the Webster Groves Women’s Garden Association