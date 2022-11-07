This month’s stories of kindness include two “tails” of Buzzing Love involving the four-legged kind.
Already a fan of Buzzing Love, I eagerly read the “Tale of Tito” about the lost Otterhound who was reunited with his family thanks to a flier that had been posted in the neighborhood. Signs posted for lost pets work, not only in Tito’s case, but as the following story attests ...
I was recently caring for a vacationing friend’s rabbit in the back yard of my Webster Groves home on West Glendale Avenue. Much to my dismay, I discovered a broken cage and no rabbit. Finding no bits of fur or other evidence of a tragic outcome, I remained hopeful.
While posting “Lost Rabbit” fliers in the neighborhood, I saw a young man in the distance. He soon came up next to me and was posting “Found Rabbit” signs. Serendipity?!
The “Found Rabbit” was the one that belonged to my friend, and the young man was interested in keeping it. My friend’s interest in the rabbit had waned, so the rabbit was rehomed with this caring young man — a happy outcome for all.
There are now signs posted in the neighborhood for two lost cats, Midnight and Stripey. Can we bring this family back together? Perhaps we can be the “Tree City” that reunites families with their pets.
—Jennifer Kirschten
Webster Groves
While walking my Marley in Glendale (a while back) on a very hot night, her legs gave out and she collapsed. She was 13 and her legs were failing. I sat down next to her to rub her, trying to console her and let her know it was OK to rest, and that we only had three more blocks to get home.
A man pulled up and asked if we were OK. I said, “Yes. My dog is just tired.” He asked if she could use some water and I said, “Yes, please.” He parked his car, got out and opened his trunk to give us an unopened bottled of water.
Marley drank almost the entire bottle as he drove away with our gratitude! Then, another man walking by with his dog also stopped and asked if we were OK. I told him that she was just hot and we were taking a break. He agreed about the heat and went on his way.
How wonderful to live in a neighborhood where people are genuine and really care! It totally warms my heart and soul to be so lucky to live here. I call this a Fuzzy Buzzing Love!
—Pam Shakofsky, Glendale
(Editor’s Note: Marley has since crossed the Rainbow Bridge, but I still wanted to share this sweet story.)
Do you have a story of kindness to share? It doesn’t have to be a “Fuzzy” Buzzing Love, any act of kindness will do. Drop me a line via email at jmowers@timesnewspapers. com or give me a buzz at 314-968-2699.