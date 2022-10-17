The second annual Edgar Road Elementary School Fun Run took place last Friday, Oct. 7, on the school’s Webster Groves campus. The school’s PTO raised $9,000 from the run with donations still coming in toward building an outdoor eating and learning area where a large tree once stood. The tree was removed over the summer because its roots had broken through underground pipes that resulted in flooding and damage to the school. “We hope to make the outdoor space beautiful and useful for all to enjoy,” said PTO Co-President and Fun Run Chair Amber Porter. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
