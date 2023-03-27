Facts are our friends when studying the financial realities of our fair Webster. In consulting city documents, one will discover that excess spending versus income received is not a recent development. It occurred regularly under our long tenured previous mayor and city manager. General fund expenditures exceeded budgeted revenues at least all the way back to 2002. None of the current council or mayor occupied their roles then, nor did the new city manager. Let history demonstrate and may our criticisms be fair. Let’s view city officials and employees of the past through the lens of truth. Our current leaders were handed significant challenges.
Revenue/budget solutions? Raise taxes, cut expenses/services, develop additional business income, construct housing to increase density and enlarge the tax base. Webster seems to struggle with accepting any of these. NIMBY folks fling accusation and litigation, developers run away. We may end up taxing our city into a mono-economic-cultural reality many say they abhor.
To realize a fair and fruitful future for the good ole’ DUB-GEE we’re all going to have to compromise.
Bob Bickford - Webster Groves