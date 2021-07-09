The Kirkwood Park Freedom Festival returned this year to huge success! Check out fireworks and friendly faces in photos below.

Photos by Diana Linsley

freedomfest1.jpg

Twins Bristol (left) and Brooke (right) Beineke with their mom, Christian, show off their patriotic spirit. The family is from Sunset Hills.

freedomfest2.jpg

Mila Koehler, 2, of Kirkwood, dances to the live music at this year’s Kirkwood Community Freedom Festival.

freedomfest3.jpg

Fireworks light up the sky at dusk on Sunday, July 4, in Kirkwood Park.

freedomfest4.jpg

From left, Annie, 8, her father, Ken Whitney, and sister Alex, 15, enjoy the festival’s live entertainment. The Whitney family is from Fenton.

freedomfest5.jpg

Steve and Debbie Sutton of Oakville enjoy a glass of wine with their dinner as they await the fireworks show at Kirkwood Park.

 