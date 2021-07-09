The Kirkwood Park Freedom Festival returned this year to huge success! Check out fireworks and friendly faces in photos below.
Photos by Diana Linsley
Twins Bristol (left) and Brooke (right) Beineke with their mom, Christian, show off their patriotic spirit. The family is from Sunset Hills.
Mila Koehler, 2, of Kirkwood, dances to the live music at this year’s Kirkwood Community Freedom Festival.
Fireworks light up the sky at dusk on Sunday, July 4, in Kirkwood Park.
From left, Annie, 8, her father, Ken Whitney, and sister Alex, 15, enjoy the festival’s live entertainment. The Whitney family is from Fenton.
Steve and Debbie Sutton of Oakville enjoy a glass of wine with their dinner as they await the fireworks show at Kirkwood Park.