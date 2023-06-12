I read with interest Tom Torack’s retort to Charles Vandercamp’s defense of the Second Amendment.
According to the CDC, firearm-related injuries are now the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States, eclipsing the rate of motor vehicle crash deaths in 2019. Further, the firearm mortality rate is nearly 19 times that of the average of 11 peer countries, according to data compiled by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The idea that less restrictive firearms laws make you safer isn’t borne out by evidence — CDC data reveals that 12 of the 15 states with the highest firearm mortality rates are red states, while 13 of the 15 states with the lowest firearm mortality rates are blue states.
Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has called for repealing the Second Amendment, observing that the Second Amendment provision for a well regulated militia to defend states against a national standing army is a “relic of the 18th century.”
Is it possible to do what Stevens suggests? It has happened in our history that an amendment has been repealed, but the bar is so high to do so that it will be all but impossible. The Heller decision states that the Second Amendment right is not unlimited, meaning that there are no restrictions on legislatures from making sensible firearms restrictions, but federal judges could have the last say.
Former Chief Justice Warren Burger, a Midwestern Republican, said after his retirement that “if I were writing the Bill of Rights now, there wouldn’t be any such thing as the Second Amendment,” and that the Second Amendment “has been the subject of one of the greatest pieces of fraud, I repeat the word fraud, on the American public, by special interest groups, that I have ever seen in my lifetime.”
Pete Parker
Glendale