An old desk pulled from the attic, a repainted office, a basement repurposed, a breakfast nook that now doubles as a learning space and a dining room table that has been transformed into a classroom — this is a glimpse of what back-to-school looks like as Webster Groves and Kirkwood as students launch into all online learning today (Monday, Aug. 24) for at least the first nine weeks of the school year.
Kirsten Cady painted a picture of what that looks like for her family with two students in the Webster Groves School District. Kirsten and her husband, Matt, have been working from home since March. Their children are Cameron, a senior at Webster Groves High School, and Emma, an eighth grader at Hixson Middle School.
“We have a small house, so my office is in our basement and Cam will be down there with me so I can help him with whatever he might need,” Kirsten Cady said, noting her son receives services through the Special School District. “My daughter will be working in her bedroom, and we’ve set up an area for a desk/table so she will have her space for ‘school.’”
Cady said many parents have been scouring online marketplaces and Facebook groups in search of desks and tables to transform their living spaces into ones that are conducive to studying and working.
Kirkwood mom Carla Nemmers shared a similar story. Her husband, Brian, has also been working from home. Their children are Maya, a fifth grader at Tillman Elementary School, and Miles, a preschooler at Eliot Chapel Nursery.
“My husband has been working from home since March,” she said. “We had to pull an old desk out of the attic and set him up in our guest bedroom. We had to order desk chairs and monitors. We had to learn how to reset our WiFi once a week to boost our bandwidth. We redid our office, and I repainted it so my daughter could have a blank wall for her Zoom backdrop. We set my son up in the living room, streaming story time from the nursery and the library.”
Nemmers said in addition to creating dedicated spaces for work and learning, maintaining other routines that would be part of a typical work and school day have helped their family navigate the pandemic. For them, that includes “normal” morning routines like eating breakfast and putting on “real” clothes.
“Even in the spring, I made everybody get up and get dressed, she said. “I told them, ‘You’re not going to school in your pajamas, and even my husband was wearing work pants and polo shirt during the day,” she said. “Even for my son, which consisted of streaming story time, we got dressed and I made him sit down and pay attention. I think there’s a lot to be gained by just being present, which hopefully helps them really absorb what they’re learning.”
Nemmers has been doing her best to build the normal back-to-school excitement without any of the family’s typical back-to-school traditions such as shopping for new shoes at Laurie's, getting new clothes and school supplies, going out to eat or taking a vacation. She’s been trying especially hard to do that for her daughter, who struggled with virtual learning in the spring.
“We ordered her new back-to-school outfit and her backpack online, but you lose a lot of the excitement of being able to go out and do those things,” Nemmers said. “We’re not ignoring that we can’t do those things, but we’re trying to substitute other things.”
More Structure, Accountability For Virtual Learning This Fall
As students in the Webster Groves and Kirkwood school districts launch into all online learning for at least the first nine weeks of the school year, it’s clear the expectations for virtual learning are now much higher than they were last spring.
Districts have spent countless hours, days and weeks planning and preparing to be able to deliver a more rigorous virtual learning experience for students this fall. Students in the Webster Groves School District start their first day of virtual classes on Monday, Aug. 24. Middle and high school students in the Kirkwood School District also begin virtual classes on Monday, Aug. 24, with the district’s elementary school students starting on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The all virtual model will be implemented in both districts from Aug. 24 through Oct. 23 After six weeks of virtual learning, the districts will begin to reevaluate the situation to make a decision about what model will be used after Oct. 23. Full-time virtual learning could continue, or it may be possible to move to a blended model of both virtual and in-person learning, or all in-person instruction in school buildings. Some families have already chosen virtual learning for the entire first semester.
Either way, districts are determined that this semester’s virtual learning will look much different than it did in the spring.
“We heard from our parents — parents want Kirkwood teachers to teach a rigorous and robust curriculum for their students,” Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich said during a school board meeting last month. “Parents also want more real-time learning (virtually), a more structured schedule and accountability for grades.”
Ulrich promised the district will deliver all of that and more via virtual instruction. Kirkwood teachers will be teaching the rigorous Kirkwood curriculum the district is known for, students and teachers will follow a structured schedule, there will be more real-time learning, attendance will be taken and students will be graded on their work. Teachers in both the Kirkwood and Webster Groves school districts may use their classroom spaces to teach from if they wish, and lessons will be recorded for students to view later in case they’re unable to log on in real time.
“This is not a ‘hold harmless’ situation like in the spring,” Ulrich said. “Students — and teachers — will be held to higher standards.”
Nemmers said she's glad about that.
“We all know they (the district) tried their hardest and did their best in the spring,” said Nemmers, who has been sitting in on virtual school board meetings and planning sessions over the summer as administrators prepare for this semester. “They’ve had extra time to prepare and now they’re ready. I am thoroughly impressed by how much thought they have put into the decisions that have been made, and I trust them to keep making good decisions.”
Nemmers said she thinks the more rigorous academics and expectations, along with a more structured virtual school day, will help students and families this semester.
“My daughter hated online learning in the spring, and once she knew that grades weren’t being given then she really didn’t want to do any of it,” she said. “I think knowing that there are going to be grades and that they’re going to be held accountable will motivate my daughter. Now she’ll be paying attention more and focusing more — I hope.”
Online learning will also be more rigorous in the Webster Groves School District this fall. When virtual classes begin on Aug. 24, the schedule will be similar to that as if students were in the buildings. Attendance will be taken and traditional grading will be implemented.
“Everybody was learning and doing everything on the fly last spring, but now we’ll be providing much improved virtual learning,” Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson said during a school board meeting last month.
There will be more live instruction and synchronous learning — the kind of learning that happens in real time, meaning the teacher and students are interacting in a learning experience together at the same time. Those lessons will be recorded in the event that students cannot participate in real time, but will still need to access them.
Asynchronous learning — the kind of learning that can occur at any time —will still be used, but not nearly as much.
Webster Groves mom Cady said both of her children are looking forward to virtual classes being more interactive.
“Cameron is really excited about seeing his friends and classmates on Zoom,” she said. “They will get to see each other’s faces and interact more with their teachers and each other, which he is really looking forward to. I think having the teachers broadcasting over Zoom and making it reflect a real classroom as much as possible is going to help.”
It will also be easier for the Cady family to manage school obligations and work demands with two extra laptop computers in their household this semester.
“My husband and I have been very fortunate to be able to work from home since spring break, and we each have a laptop,” she said, noting their children did not have computers. “Suddenly, there were four of us trying to share two computers.”
That meant the couple was juggling their work calls and Zoom conferences with the Zoom classes and virtual learning sessions for their son and daughter.
Two Chromebooks provided by the district this fall for Cameron and Emma to use for school work should make things much easier. Webster Groves School District spokesperson Cathy Vespereny said Chromebooks have been distributed to all families that have requested them for this semester, and that roughly 1,700 have been distributed.
“We are so grateful that the district has been able to distribute Chromebooks for those who need them,” Cady said.
Life Beyond School & Work During The Pandemic
Although most of their time is still spent at home, the Nemmers family of Kirkwood has enjoyed take out from local restaurants, visiting the Saint Louis Zoo (while wearing masks, of course), and going on hikes and bike rides.
The Cady family of Webster Groves is doing much of the same.
“Overall, we’re doing pretty well, but of course we all have our days where we need some space,” Kirsten Cady said. “We do curbside pickup once a week, we take lots of walks, we do lots of drives, the kids FaceTime with friends — we look forward to those kinds of things.”
Finding alternatives and exploring new activities has helped Carla Nemmers manage her fear and anxiety throughout COVID-19. Her book club has gone virtual. She put in a garden, and is now canning and baking.
“In the beginning, my fear and anxiety was overwhelming,” she said. “I have never fully adjusted to this pandemic or gotten into a good routine, but I’m trying to channel the fear and anxiety into something positive — and maybe a little tasty.”
Talking to friends and like-minded moms also helps.
“During our virtual book club, we talk about what we’re all going through,” she said. “We’re all a little scared and wake up in the middle of the night thinking about things. It gives me a lot of comfort knowing that I’m not the only one feeling that way.”
And, a little wine never hurts either.
“My husband knows how to order wine and have it delivered to the house,” she said, laughing. “But seriously, he’s my rock and we try to find the humor in things and help each other process all of this at night after the kids are in bed.”
One Day At A Time
Cady summed up what seems to be on many parents’ minds as this school year starts like no other.
“This is going to be a huge learning curve for teachers, students and parents,” she said. “We’re all still learning, and we just have to keep going forward and taking one day at a time.”