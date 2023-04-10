PUC1.jpg

Members of the Peace United Church of Christ congregation place palm leaves on the steps at Wherli Chapel during a Palm Sunday service on April 2. The service began at the congregation’s old building at 204 E. Lockwood Ave. in what would be the last service at that location. | photo by Zachary Clingenpeel

Members of Peace United Church of Christ, 204 E. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves, had planned to celebrate their last Christmas Eve service in their 100-plus year old church at the end of the year.

However, due to a water main break, a boiler break and a hole in the roof, the congregation had to make the move much earlier than expected. 

On Palm Sunday on April 2, members of Peace United Church of Christ gathered outside of the old property for a brief service, then held a procession along East Lockwood with palms, church artifacts and Black Lives Matter flags to their new place of worship at Eden Theological Seminary. A brief service was held outside in the quadrangle with a regular service held in the Wherli Chapel. 

The congregation decided last year that the church’s mission could be better met by renting space at Eden rather than to continue pouring money into “the endless needs” of the old building at the corner of East Lockwood and Plant avenues.

PUC2.jpg

Carol Reinhard, a member of Peace United Church of Christ, holds hands with other churchgoers during the Palm Sunday service on April 2. | photo by Zachary Clingenpeel
PUC3.jpg

Members of Peace United Church of Christ march with a Black Lives Matter flag, Pride flags, posters and palm leaves. | photo by Zachary Clingenpeel
PUC4.jpg

Sarah Webster, a member of Peace United Church of Christ, holds a tattered Black Lives Matter flag during the final service at the church. | photo by Zachary Clingenpeel
PUC5.jpg

Wendy Bruner, pastor of Peace United Church of Christ, preaches to her congregation on the campus of Eden Seminary on Sunday, April 2. | photo by Zachary Clingenpeel