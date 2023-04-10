Members of Peace United Church of Christ, 204 E. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves, had planned to celebrate their last Christmas Eve service in their 100-plus year old church at the end of the year.
However, due to a water main break, a boiler break and a hole in the roof, the congregation had to make the move much earlier than expected.
On Palm Sunday on April 2, members of Peace United Church of Christ gathered outside of the old property for a brief service, then held a procession along East Lockwood with palms, church artifacts and Black Lives Matter flags to their new place of worship at Eden Theological Seminary. A brief service was held outside in the quadrangle with a regular service held in the Wherli Chapel.
The congregation decided last year that the church’s mission could be better met by renting space at Eden rather than to continue pouring money into “the endless needs” of the old building at the corner of East Lockwood and Plant avenues.