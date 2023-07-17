1. The word “sh*ternet” is tacky in a community paper. We had enough vulgarity to last a lifetime during the 2016-2020 presidential administration.
2. The use of the two-word phrase, Democratic Republic, is a big tell.
3. The media gives people what they want. There are credible news sources for those who care about factual reporting — the AP, Reuters, PBS, NPR and the BBC, to name a few.
4. “Woke” is not a slur. There would be no need for people to be “woke” if the busybodies who, for whatever reason — fear, lack of self esteem or the need for a false sense of moral superiority — would leave people alone. If they were raised up right, they’d know that if someone told them who they had to be, who they had to love or forced them to abort, that only then is it their business. (The flip side of Roe v. Wade was that no one could force a woman to abort — not their partner, parents, church or state. That protection has been removed. Don’t think it can’t happen. It has in the past.)
5. Someone’s very existence cannot go against your beliefs. That is just bigotry.
Mary Sandman
Webster Groves