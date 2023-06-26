Webster Groves Community Days is an annual event to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. The Citizens’ Committee for Community Days and Webster Groves Lions Club organize all of the activities for the event. The Webster Groves Lions Club holds its annual carnival and barbecue charity fundraiser during the celebration. The majority of activities (aside from the carnival and barbecue) are FREE to the public and funded through donations from businesses, organizations and the citizens of Webster Groves.
ACCOMMODATIONS/RULES
The carnival and barbecue fairgrounds will be located on the Eden Seminary grounds (East Lockwood and Bompart avenues).
Fireworks will be shot off from Memorial Field (Webster Groves Recreation Complex). The Recreation Complex, including the Aquatic Center and Tennis Center, will be closed all day on July 4, as it’s located within the safety zone of the fireworks set up and launch site.
Refrain from placing blankets or tarps on the ground before the day of fireworks. Ground covers of any kind, if left too long, can damage the park. To protect the grounds, blankets may be removed. Thank you in advance for your cooperation. Removed blankets may be recovered at the Recreation Complex by July 11, at which time they’ll be donated.
Coolers or outside food and drink are not allowed on the fairgrounds.
Golf carts are not allowed on the fairgrounds.
Bags, purses, backpacks, etc., are subject to random searches by law enforcement personnel.
Due to insurance restrictions, no outside booths or strolling vendors will be allowed on the fairgrounds unless already coordinated through the Webster Groves Lion’s Club.
Moss Field (football stadium) is closed on July 4. For safety reasons, no one is allowed inside the stadium to view the fireworks.
ACCESSIBILITY
Fireworks: People requiring special assistance for fireworks viewing may be dropped off at the Hixson Middle School parking lot designated for accessible parking near Elm and Ambrose Way. There are also a limited number of designated accessible parking areas at Hixson Middle School and Webster Groves Recreation Complex available to properly licensed or tagged vehicles.
Parade: ADA parking adjacent to the parade route is located at the following locations — Webster Groves Public Library, Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, the southeast corner of Big Bend Boulevard and Elm Avenue, and Hixson Middle School.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PARKING
All proceeds from the parking below go to Webster Groves High School Band-Aides.
Visitor Drop-off: There will be two drop-off and pick-up locations for the carnival and barbecue at the corner of Bompart and Lockwood, and the Eden Seminary entrance on Lockwood.
General parking: Emmanuel Episcopal Church — $10 per vehicle. (Cross at East Lockwood and the Bompart intersection.) The Lions Club thanks Emmanuel Episcopal Church for allowing the Band-Aides to use its lot as a parking fundraiser during the fair.
Accessible parking: Eden Seminary campus west parking lot — $10 per vehicle.
Free: The Webster Groves Recreation Complex parking lot will remain free public parking for the duration of the event and may be accessed from East Glendale Road only.
Road Closures: Ambrose Way will be closed on July 4 from the Hixson Middle School parking lot to the Recreation Complex Center parking lot. Additionally, many streets surrounding the fairgrounds will have “no parking” on one side of the street on July 4 to ease the flow of traffic.
Entry to, or exit from, parking lots at Hixson Middle School or the Recreation Complex will not be allowed for the duration of the parade on the morning of July 4.