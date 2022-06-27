Webster Groves Community Days is an annual event to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. The Citizens’ Committee for Community Days and Webster Groves Lions Club organize all of the activities for the event. The Webster Groves Lions Club holds its annual carnival and barbecue charity fundraiser during the celebration. The majority of activities (aside from the carnival and barbecue) are FREE to the public and funded through donations from businesses, organizations and the citizens of Webster Groves.
Accommodations/Rules: The carnival and barbecue fairgrounds will be located on the Eden Seminary grounds (E. Lockwood and Bompart).
Fireworks will be shot off from Memorial Field (Webster Groves Recreation Complex). The Recreation Complex, including the Aquatic Center and Tennis Center, will be closed all day on July 4, as it’s located within the safety zone.
Refrain from placing blankets or tarps on the ground before the day of fireworks. Ground covers of any kind, if left too long, can damage the park. To protect the grounds, blankets may be removed. Thank you in advance for your cooperation. Removed blankets may be recovered at the Recreation Complex by July 11, at which time they’ll be donated.
Coolers or outside food and drink are not allowed on the fairgrounds.
Due to insurance restrictions, no outside booths or strolling vendors will be allowed on the fairgrounds unless already coordinated through the Webster Groves Lion’s Club.
Moss Field (football stadium) is closed on July 4. For safety reasons, no one is allowed inside the stadium to view the fireworks.
ACCESSIBILITY: People requiring special assistance may be dropped off at the Hixson Middle School parking lot designated for accessible parking near Elm and Ambrose Way. There are also a limited number of designated accessible parking areas at Hixson Middle School and Webster Groves Recreation Complex available to properly licensed or tagged vehicles.
Bags, purses, backpacks, etc., are subject to random searches by law enforcement personnel.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PARKING! All proceeds from the parking below go to Webster Groves High School Band Aides.
Visitor Drop-off: There is no shuttle service this year, but there will be a drop-off location for the carnival and barbecue at the Lockwood entrance to Eden Seminary.
General parking: Emmanuel Episcopal Church — $10; cross at E. Lockwood and Bompart.
Accessible parking: Eden Seminary campus west parking lot — $10.
The Webster Groves Recreation Complex parking lot will remain free public parking for the duration of the event and may be accessed from East Glendale Road only.
Ambrose Way will be closed on July 4. Many streets surrounding the fairgrounds will have “no parking” on one side on July 4.
Entry to, or exit from, parking lots at Hixson Middle School or the Rec Complex will not be allowed for the duration of the parade on July 4.