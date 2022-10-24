As the election draws near it’s important to remember a few key points.
One of the candidates for senator:
1. Brought frivolous lawsuits against our school district.
2. Called the Jan. 6 hearings “a joke.”
3. Used a baseball bat and blowtorch in his political ads.
On Nov. 8 we should:
1. Support our schools.
2. Respect the Capitol of the United States of America and the integrity of its elections.
3. Find the unbridled pursuit of personal gain over the good of community distasteful.
Vote accordingly.
Mary Sandman
Webster Groves