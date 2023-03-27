The safety of our streets is very important. I think Kara Wurtz’s letter (March 17 issue) is spot on. We need to put more speed calming devices in place to stop the speeding and correct the lack of compliance with stop signs. We have more people walking and riding bikes than ever before. We already have a two-lane section on Kirkwood in the downtown area. The proposal is to extend to Bodley. I feel it should be to Wilson, which is the end of Kirkwood’s residential area on Kirkwood Road.
One person mentioned Kirkwood is a state highway. MoDOT recommends a 25 mph speed limit if any school, hospital or residential area is on a state highway. We are currently at 30 mph, which means most people are doing 40-plus mph. The current speed on Kirkwood Road is not the same as when I moved in 26 years ago. The city just installed permanent speed bumps on Bodley. This is something that should be considered for several streets in Kirkwood.
There are multiple projects in place for working on the streets in Kirkwood: Manchester Road, the Big Bend and Geyer area, and Geyer and Woodbine area, to name a few. We know our streets and we need to voice our opinions on these projects to make Kirkwood streets safer. Please contact me on Facebook or Next Door to continue this discussion.
Ron Ruzicka - Kirkwood