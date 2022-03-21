Petitioners for a Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in Warson Woods have been sent back to the drawing board following concerns from both committee members and residents.
Several members of the restaurant chain’s management team addressed the Warson Woods Planning and Zoning Committee on March 14 to request a special use permit and site plan review for a Freddy’s at 10001 Manchester Road.
The roughly 35,000-square-foot site would feature 24 parking spaces, a two-lane drive-thru and outdoor seating. The restaurant would open at 10:30 a.m. seven days a week, and close at 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 p.m. all other days.
While planning and zoning members agreed they were excited for a Freddy’s in Warson Woods, they were also apprehensive about the effect of traffic on nearby shopping plazas and residents of neighboring Andrew Drive. Several residents of Andrew Drive also attended the meeting to voice concerns about noise and light pollution, as well as increased traffic and parking on their street.
“When I spoke with the people on that block, some of the concerns were trash, light spillover, and everybody’s concerned about the noise,” said Alderwoman Dawn Bickford, who also lives on Andrew Drive. “I’m not against you, I just don’t want it to go in and have people be mad about it or be adversely affected.”
The planning and zoning committee ultimately agreed to leave the public hearing open to allow for further citizen comment until the Freddy’s team submits several requested items — a traffic study, noise study, lighting study, plus a signage proposal and a landscaping plan for the land along Andrew Drive.
“I would rather solidify these questions and make sure we know what we have, and then we can take a vote,” said committee member Greg Mullenix. “I don’t feel like I can be accountable to make a decision at this point until I know a lot more.”
Once the planning and zoning committee makes its recommendation, the decision will ultimately rest in the hands of the Warson Woods Board of Aldermen. At its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 15, the board of aldermen voted to table the matter until planning and zoning comes to a decision.