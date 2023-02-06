Just as Californians will soon welcome the famous cliff swallows back to Capistrano, residents in the Webster-Kirkwood area can soon expect the return of the notorious turkey vultures.
Missouri’s turkey vultures are “infamous” because they are considered ugly and repulsive by many. However, the dark-colored raptors deserve some respect, as these large birds perform an invaluable service.
Turkey vultures take on clean-up duties by ridding the landscape of dead animals. They thoroughly enjoy a meal of rotting flesh and an odorous carcass. Where others fear to tread, the turkey vultures are ready to chow down.
“The large number of turkey vultures that migrate south in the fall will be back here by mid-March,” said Shelly Colatskie, a naturalist at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood. “Of course, some of these birds never leave, but migrators or not, they all get very active in March.”
Turkey vultures become more visible as the winter cold recedes in late February and the air gets warmer. The increased sunlight as spring approaches prompts the turkey vultures to start high flying.
As the air warms, the birds can once again ride the thermals and scout the highways and byways below for potential breakfast, lunch and dinner —eating’s good in the neighborhood.
“March winds are very helpful,” said Colatskie. “Stiff winds help them soar and glide, and they also carry the smell of carrion (decaying flesh of dead animals) in the air. Turkey vultures can smell a fresh carrion meal up to a mile away.
“We should be happy that they are here to clean up the messes,” added Colatskie. “And a lot of those messes are the ones we make with animal roadkill on the roads and highways.”
Despite their name, turkey vultures are not partial to gobbling down on deceased gobblers. They acquired the
“turkey” appellation because the male vultures have long, naked necks much like the favorite Thanksgiving birds.
Where To See Them
Those in this area can get a gander at a turkey vulture just about anywhere in Webster Groves or Kirkwood at one time or another. But a sure place to find the birds is along the rocky cliffs near the Meramec River.
“A good place to see them is along the bluffs at Emmenegger Park on Stoneywood Drive,” said Colatskie. “The birds seem to really like the I-44 and I-270 corridor along the Meramec River.”
At that superhighway intersection, turkey vultures and their black vulture cousins can find winds blowing up on the bluffs, nesting places in cliff crevices and plenty of roadkill dining 24-7.
Both black and turkey vultures are carrion feeders. Black vultures can be troublesome because they sometimes do not wait for small animals to die. Ranchers sometimes call them “carrion crows,” because they will attack newborn calves, sheep or piglets.
Because these birds are raptors, vultures are federally protected and a special permit is required to control them. Black vultures have black heads, and turkey vultures have red heads — both featherless.
Because turkey vultures are much more common than eagles in the Ozarks, tourists often see turkey vultures circling over river cliffs and mistake them for eagles. However, eagles flap their wings and soar lower than the vultures do. Eagles also create large nests in trees, while turkey vultures lay their eggs in holes on the faces of cliffs. Like cormorants, turkey vultures often hold their wings half open after feeding, and the outline of a turkey vulture against the sky shows a more bent wing outline than an eagle. Turkey vultures are considered to be the inspiration for the much-revered thunderbird in Native American iconography.
“Turkey vultures do have impressive wingspreads,” said Colatskie, who has worked for the department of conservation for 11 years. “They can reach 60 to 70 inches. They’re big birds.”
Big Bird Events
The Missouri Department of Conservation invites people to view these misunderstood birds at its annual Vulture Venture program in Branson. The program is located at Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery on the west end of Lake Taneycomo, just below Table Rock Dam.
Vulture Ventures have been happening since 1994 and include a number of activities such as displays of a captive vulture with a handler, children’s activities with spotting scopes for viewing vultures in the wild and more. Because the hatchery in Branson is currently undergoing renovations, the exact date for the 2023 Vulture Venture has not yet been announced. The annual event is usually held in late February.
Closer to home, Colatskie said Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center plans to honor the infamous raptors later this year with an event at its Kirkwood location.
“Kids seem to like gross things,” Colatskie said. “We will have a program that celebrates gross creatures and, of course, the turkey vultures are usually rated near the top of the list.
“That’s because they are really kind of ugly and they really like to be around decomposing animals,” added Colatskie. “We will have ‘decomposing stations’ where kids can see the kind of carrion that attracts vultures and other animals.”
To learn more about program at Powder Valley Nature Center, visit mdc.mo.gov/events.