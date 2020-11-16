Leslie Schaeffer, the support services manager and bereavement and veterans coordinator at Bethesda Hospice Care, organized a drive-thru Veterans Day car parade for all Bethesda Health Group locations on Wednesday, Nov. 11. 

Parade participants convened at Bethesda’s Corporate office in Des Peres, and were then escorted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol to each Bethesda Health Group community, including locations in Kirkwood, Webster Groves and Oakland. Veterans were seated along the sidewalks at each community.

Veterans seated outside of Bethesda Gardens in Kirkwood wave as a vehicle parade passes by in their honor. | photo by Diana Linsley
Ron Jones, a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army, served in Germany, Korea and Vietnam. | photo by Diana Linsley
Q. Ruchte served in the Guided Missile Development Division of the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. | photo by Diana Linsley