For Rachel Sauter, owning a boutique was a childhood fantasy.
“It’s been a dream of mine since I was six years old. I used to play ‘store’ in my mom’s closet,” she said.
Starting at age 16, Sauter gained experience working retail. She loved meeting other women, helping them find clothes and inspiring confidence through clothing. She knew she wanted to do it on her own someday.
“While my husband was in law school in Columbia, Missouri, I managed a boutique there. I learned so much from the owner,” said Sauter. “When I came back to St. Louis, I knew I was ready to spread my wings and open one on
my own.”
Nearly nine years ago, in October 2012, Sauter’s childhood dream came true. She opened Leopard Boutique in Webster Groves at 20 Allen Ave.
The store offers a selection of clothing, shoes, jewelry and accessories curated to spark conversations. In fact, the shop’s motto is “more compliments.”
“So often you’re talking to a woman and you say, ‘I love your hair,’ and she says, ‘Oh no, it’s awful.’ I would encourage women to take a compliment and say, ‘Thank you’ and embrace it, and also give more compliments,” said Sauter. “The whole theme and mission is building up women through compliments and through relationships.”
Sauter’s other mission is to support other local women-owned businesses. Leopard Boutique’s website features photos of other women business owners, as does its social media. According to Sauter, it’s all about lifting each other up.
“I have felt fortunate to have really strong relationships with other women in business,” she said. “I love other women-owned businesses. It’s all about sticking together and sharing love.”
Sauter, the mother of two girls, said work-life balance remains a challenge. After temporarily closing her flagship store and permanently closing Leopard’s two other locations due to the coronavirus pandemic and helping her kids through virtual school, there were times she felt spread too thin. But Sauter is happy to say the last few months have been hopeful, and Leopard Boutique is once again looking toward the future.
“Owning my own business allows me to be flexible, but I also work hard. I love that my girls can see that,” she said. “It’s important to know that if you had hard moments and didn’t do everything perfectly, that’s OK, and it’s not a reason to stop keeping on.”
Leopard Boutique will celebrate nine years in business in October. To learn more, call 314-961-3220 or visit leopardboutique.com.