Situated between Webster Groves and Kirkwood on 78-acres of rolling hills, Westborough Country Club this year is marking 75 years as a member-owned private golf and tennis club.
With its clubhouse facilities, tennis courts, swimming pool and 18-hole golf course located in Oakland, Westborough has survived fires, hard economic times, and a cavalcade of developers wanting to transform greens and fairways into subdivided homes, apartments and even grocery stores.
Westborough Country Club Historian Ted Zimmermann is chair of the club’s Heritage Committee. The committee has compiled an extensive history of the property — “Diamond in the Rough: Westborough’s Rich & Resilient History” — to coincide with the diamond jubilee celebration.
“That history is something we are particularly proud of as a service to our members. We felt it would be important to — especially in this anniversary year — to have our history in one place,” Zimmermann said.
The following history is derived from the Heritage Committee’s efforts.
Though Westborough members date the club’s beginnings to 1948, the property’s use as a golf course dates much further back. In 1908, the property was home to Westwood Country Club — not to be confused with Westborough. A predominantly Jewish golf club, Westwood leased the property from the George S. Myers estate on Berry Road. By 1910, all 18 holes, designed by renowned course architect Tom Bendelow, were in place.
Myers, of the Liggett & Myers tobacco company, was a multi-millionaire who used the parcel, known as Glendale Place, for leisure purposes. Like the Busch estate, there was a mansion on the property, a lake and a fenced-in deer park, reported to have been used for pleasure and not for hunting.
In August 1917, Westwood charter member and former president David Sommers purchased the Myers estate, which was still under lease to Westwood. The investment banker promised the Westwood membership that the club could buy the property from him, for the same price he paid, whenever the club desired. Westwood and its 250 members purchased the property from Sommers two years later in 1919.
“David Sommers did something for which all Westborough members should be grateful — he bought the Myers estate that was under lease to Westwood. Although he claimed to have made the purchase for ‘investment purposes,’ it’s fair to say that he mitigated the risk of the Myers family selling the property to a buyer who desired to subdivide or commercially develop the tract ...” according to “Diamond in the Rough: Westborough’s Rich & Resilient History.”
Out With Westwood, In With Westborough
In 1927, with much of Westwood’s membership residing in the booming West County area, Westwood purchased 290 acres near Ballas and Olive where the club continues to operate to this day. The old Westwood Country Club property was for sale, and the golf course was at risk of being subdivided and developed.
In December 1927, a syndicate headed by Walter L. Pfeffer, Sr., an Algonquin member at the time and vice president of the St. Louis District Golf Association, purchased the property for $300,000.
Zimmermann said Westborough members today owe a debt of gratitude to Pfeffer and his ownership group for saving the golf course, which under Pfeffer’s ownership took on a new name: Westborough Country Club. A grand opening was held on July 4, 1928. In 1933, a fire destroyed the old Bridge/Myers clubhouse mansion and with several adjacent buildings. A new clubhouse opened in 1934.
“After the fire it would have been easy for Pfeffer and his ownership group to take the insurance proceeds and sell or subdivide the property,” according to the Heritage Committee. “Instead, like the proverbial phoenix rising from the ashes, Pfeffer wasted no time designing and building new clubhouse facilities that were, in his view, better suited to the leisure activities at that time ...”
Members Buy Westborough
It’s curious that while Westborough Country Club was established in 1928, current membership marks its club’s formation in November 1948.
In March of 1946, Pfeffer’s ownership syndicate, Four-Cities Park Realty Company, sold the struggling Westborough to a real estate firm headed by John A. Reardon and his Glen-Oak Investment Company.
“The property would be subdivided for residential uses with about 60 acres remaining for the clubhouse, pool and nine-holes of golf,” according to a St. Louis Post-Dispatch article. Papers were filed in Clayton and the property was transferred to Glen-Oak Investment, which agreed to pay $400,000 for the property.
On May 12, 1947, 2.5 acres of the Westborough site were sold for $22,500 to Webster Groves Christian Church for construction of a new church. At about the same time, six acres of the northwest portion of the Westborough property were sold to the Kirkwood School District for $35,000. The district would build a new Henry Hough School at the location in 1950.
But other ambitious plans for the property at Berry and Lockwood roads — 70 ranch-style homes along with stores — would create big problems for the Glen-Oak Investment Company. An Aug. 18, 1948, headline in the St. Louis Star-Times reads: “70 Irate Oakland Residents Protest Move To ‘Spot Zone’ Exclusive Area For Stores.”
Zimmermann said it was shortly after this meeting that Westborough members began to show interest in purchasing the club. In 1948, Westborough members formed a new corporation and then bought Glen-Oak Investment Company — with it came the golf club property and the year in which Westborough marks its founding.
“Today, Glen-Oak is still a wholly-owned subsidiary of Westborough Country Club,” Zimmermann said.
Though cash resources were depleted following the sale, Zimmermann reports that with a world war ended, the suburbs booming and the automobile providing freedom and mobility, the 1950s proved to be a decade of prosperity and membership growth for the club. A new pro shop was completed in 1955, and with the loss of course property to the church and school district, the course went through several design changes in the first part of the decade.
“In the early 1950s, there were a few people who came who had leadership positions at the club who were here for another four decades, and they solidified the club,” Zimmermann said.
One of those leaders was Ralph Guyer, who had been on the greens and grounds staff since 1928 before being made superintendent of maintenance in 1952. Guyer and his family moved into a house on the property. He served the membership of Westborough for more than 40 years. Zimmermann said his two sons provided some 175 old photographs of the property to Westborough’s Heritage Committee.
Another early leader was Fred “Whitey” Barnett, the club’s head caddie master for 50 years. Tony Henschel, a native of St. Louis, was hired in 1954 as head pro at Westborough, a position he would hold for nearly three decades until his retirement in 1982.
A highlight of the 1950s was then-amateur Arnold Palmer’s 1954 appearance at Westborough to play in the club’s popular “Round Robin” tournaments, which ran from 1950-1954. Other prominent players to have walked Westborough’s fairways include Sam Snead, Byron Nelson, Bing Crosby, Masters Champion Bob Goalby and St. Louisans Jim Tom Blair, Hord Hardin and the club’s own top amateur and short-time professional player in Jim Holtgrieve.
An April Fool’s Day fire in 1978 — one of three fires in Westborough’s history — destroyed most of the clubhouse. Rachel Barr, the club’s membership and marketing director and a member of the Heritage Committee, said a “temporary” clubhouse was set up by means of a tent in the parking lot and was used throughout the summer and fall of 1978.
“In early 1979, the clubhouse was finally nearing completion with a new and improved look. Member Brill Bruen led the charge on the redesign, and designers were hired to furnish and decorate the clubhouse,” Barr said. “To their surprise, they found and once again exposed the gorgeous wood-beamed ceilings that we now have in the Westborough Room and member lounge area. The design team decided that those wood features and rich textures would be the theme to the new clubhouse, and much of that still carries over into the warm feeling of Westborough today.”
On March 31, 1979, the new Westborough officially reopened.
Beginning in 2019, $2 million in improvements were made to the club, including new construction of the clubhouse — an expanded veranda and seating for 60, a larger kitchen for staff and a new 360-degree bar.
Barr said today’s Westborough Country Club is thriving. Its membership is younger than that of many other area clubs, and the country club has the reputation of being very family oriented. Barr said Westborough currently has a two-year waiting list to join.
Barr said the Heritage Committee wants to hear from those — former employees, staff or members — who may have stories to share about Westborough and its colorful past. Barr can be contacted at 314-858-9601 or membership@westboroughcc.com.
Webster Once Eyed Westborough For New Rec. Center
In the mid-1930s, local country clubs were struggling, and Westborough was no exception. The city of Webster Groves took an interest in the property — with its swimming pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and gardens — to become its recreation complex and to create a new public park. But some city officials opposed the move, arguing for a new facility to be constructed in Webster Groves.
“Thankfully, for our current club members, the latter group lost the argument,” according to Westborough’s history, “A Diamond in the Rough.”