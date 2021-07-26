Bravo Burroak Baroque! Kudos to Margo and Walter Parks and the Webster Groves Arts Commission for a truly inspiring cultural concert. The “organic” venue at Larson Park with stage backdrop of the majestic Burr Oak tree was a unique fine arts experience. The talents of guitarist Walter Parks, soloist Elise LaBarge, Webster University dancers, cellist Jody Redhage-Ferber and additional talented musicians resonated in the beautiful outdoor theater.
The performance was enhanced by an additional symphony of tree frogs, cicadas, birds, bats, crickets and other natural musicians! The large crowd of attendees of all ages (and many well-behaved dogs) was testimony to our amazing Webster Groves community, rooted in fellowship and love of the arts. Thank you for an unforgettably delightful evening. It is my hope this will be the first of many more cultural performances.
Nancy Grow
Shrewsbury